Drug bust nets four from Harrison

A BAYANET drug bust December 29 led to multiple felony charges against three people at an address on Suzanne Drive in Harrison and one from an address on Waycross Street in the Harrison. All live in Summerfield Township.

Shannon Marie Christy, David Matthew Burkhard, Verena Leeann McDaniels and Sean Patrick McDaniels were all arraigned on methamphetamine charges and re were scheduled for probable cause hearings this week, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said Tuesday.

Details of the arrests were not available from BAYANET.

Christy was arraigned on four felony counts:

*One of controlled substance – operating/maintaining a laboratory in the presence of a minor, with a penalty of 20 years and/or $100,000 and a consecutive sentence for any other conviction arising from the same transaction;

*One count of controlled substance – operating/maintaining a laboratory involving meth, a 20 year penalty and/or $25,000;

*One count controlled substance – possession of meth/ecstasy with a penalty of 10 years and/or $15,000;

*One count Ephedrine/pseudoephedrine – soliciting another to obtain, with a penalty of ten years and/or a fine of $10,000;

*A high court misdemeanor of controlled substance – maintaining a drug house with a penalty of two years and/or $25,000 and:

*Habitual offender – in connection with drug and larceny convictions in 2006 with a penalty of twice the maximum sentence on primary offense or a lesser term.

Burkhard, also facing four felony counts, was charged with:

*One count of controlled substance – operating/maintaining a laboratory in the presence of a minor with a penalty of 20 years and/or $100,000;

*One count of controlled substance – operating/maintaining a laboratory involving meth with a penalty of 20 years and/or $25,000;

*One count of controlled substance – delivery/manufacture – meth/ecstasy with a penalty of 20 years and/or $25,000;

*One count of controlled substance – possession of meth/ecstasy, a penalty of ten years and/or $15,000;

*A high court misdemeanor count of controlled substance – maintaining a drug house, with a penalty of two years and/or $25,000 and:

*As a habitual offender second offense which carries a penalty of one and one-half times the maximum sentence on primary offense or a lesser term.

David and Verena McDaniels were each arraigned on two felony charges: one of controlled substance – possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy, a felony with a penalty of ten years and/or a fine of $25,000 and one count of Ephedrine/Pseudoephedrine – purchase/possess to make meth, a five-year felony and/or a fine of $5,000.