Drug house schnauzers find new homes

March 1, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A drug raid in Clare County February 9th seized more than drugs. Officers also found and rescued seven young Schnauzers from the meth riddled home that were taken to the Clare County Animal Shelter.

They needed some care and socialization after living in “poor conditions” at the drug house, but, said one shelter volunteer Amber Hart, all seven of the dogs were adopted by last Saturday, during the shelter’s Saturday Adoption Event.

Getting the pups ready for adoption wasn’t an easy task. Hart said the Schnauzers had to be bathed “at least twice” to get the meth off of their fur. Then shelter volunteers worked for two weeks to “socialize” the dogs to prepare them for new homes.

The shelter happened to be hosting a rare Saturday adoption event at the shelter February 24th, “the perfect time to get the Schnauzers into homes,” said Hart. “With the regular weekend events when volunteers bring adoptable pets to an [separate] adoption location, they have to pick and choose which pets to take, and unfortunately, aren’t able to bring all of the adoptable pets. So when the rare opportunity arrives to host an event at the shelter, it’s great because all of the available pets can be seen and have a chance at adoption!”

Amber went to work to try and insure that the little guys had a chance to be adopted. “I played with the dogs and photographed them on Friday afternoon,” she said. “A few of them were still a little shy, but they were really friendly and sweet little dogs.”

Amber put her pictures together in a collage, and Head Volunteer Susan Campbell wrote a post about the Schnauzers that began, “We have SEVEN young Schnauzer dogs at the Animal Shelter available for adoption…”

Together, Shelter Director Ruanne (Rudi) Hicks and the staff made a list of things people wanting to adopt would need to know, including the Schnauzers’ need for “special care and handling,” that they weren’t housebroken, and that they needed extra attention and patience because the dogs were so very shy and frightened due to the conditions they had come from.

The Facebook post quickly went viral and at the Saturday event, “So many families showed up to adopt the dogs that a drawing had to be held to determine which families would get to take home a dog,” Amber said. Another report said the people lined up at the shelter a half hour before the event even began.

All seven, five females and two males already spayed and neutered, went home with new families as well as two other puppies. Another shelter dog was also claimed by its owner during the event, Hart said.

An adoption event is being planned during Clare’s upcoming Irish Festival and the shelter will also be on a float during the annual parade.