DSS, car wash demolished

By Steve Landon



If you’ve been in Harrison lately you may have noticed some demolition going on. On First and Second Street contractors have been demolishing a long extinct car wash and the former Department of Social Services office.

Opened in the late 1960’s as the State Savings Bank it served the area for many years.

D.S.S. operated the building before moving to their current location. The car wash and current gas station that extends to West Main once housed a Radio Shack adjacent to the station. By next year it will all be just a memory.

Sunrise Marathon will soon start construction on a new station and convenience store on the site.