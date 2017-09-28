DSS, car wash demolished

Photo by Trish Shaw

Photo by Trish Shaw

By Steve Landon

If you’ve been in Harrison lately you may have noticed some demolition going on.  On First and Second Street contractors have been demolishing a long extinct car wash and the former Department of Social Services office.

Opened in the late 1960’s as the State Savings Bank it served the area for many years.

D.S.S.  operated the building before moving to their current location.  The car wash and current gas station that extends to West Main once housed a Radio Shack adjacent to the station. By next year it will all be just a memory.

Sunrise Marathon will soon start construction on a new station and convenience store on the site.

Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Current day month ye@r *

'