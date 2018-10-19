Dueling Pianos comes to Clare

October 19, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

You can help “light up the sky” and have a great time too at Dueling Pianos International October 26th!

The Clare Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the event at the Doherty Hotel from 6 to 10 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser to raise money for both the next year’s fireworks display at Shamrock Park and also to implement new Buy Local campaigns.

It is going to be an exciting evening.

For 19 years, Dueling Pianos International has specialized in top-flight dueling piano entertainment, and has developed a national reputation as the source for polished, professional artists who never fail to get audiences singing, cheering, and calling for more. With a roster of more than 250 dedicated, veteran performers and 17 self-contained teams that travel the country each and every week, Dueling Pianos International is able to deliver the best entertainment anytime, anywhere.

Dan Louisell and Noel Leaman will be the evening’s entertainment at the Doherty.

Literal dueling pianos can be verified as early as the late 1890s, when ragtime piano players would actually “duel” in an effort to see who could play better and faster. Today there are currently well over 200 different clubs across the United States, and even more in other countries, according to Wikipedia.

Those attending the Friday night event at the Doherty will be able to request a song for $10; stop a requested song to have their own song performed ($20) or bring a guest to the stage for a light-hearted roast ($100) to celebrate a birthday, anniversary or other milestone occasion. For $250, a member of the audience can even sing a song with the piano players!

Sponsors for the event include Silver Sponsors Edward Jones – Justin Cole and Chemical Bank; Bronze Sponsors are Guys and Dolls Photography of Clare, Ruckles Pier, Woods’s Household, Jim’s Body Shop, the Evening Post and Timeout Tavern. Small Biz Sponsors are Mercantile Bank, Apple Tree Lane and Johnston Elevator.

Tickets are on sale, but there are only 300 of them, so hurry. They cost $10 and are available at the Clare Area Chamber of Commerce’s office. Call the Chamber 386-2442 for more information.