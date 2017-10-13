Dysinger asks to consult attorney on dump property

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

To ensure Grant Township against possible future liabilities at the side of the old dump, and resolve royalty issues for an oil well located there, Dysinger asked the board for permission to contact Gaylord Attorney Susan Topp.

He said, “Grant Township has owned the 160 acres in Section 18 since 1971 and [the property] was once used as a “dump” which closed in 1989.”

The old landfill is located on the northwest corner of Harrison Avenue and Surrey Road.

Dysinger told the board at Tuesday’s regular meeting that he is concerned that a future township board might consider selling the property, and that even if they did, the Township would still be liable for pollution issues from the dump on the property.

He said, “In an effort to bring mineral rights and surface rights together for further consideration, the Township will seek the services of a specialized Attorney, Susan Topp of Gaylord.”

He continued, “Since 2007 the Township has created a monitoring program to ensure no hazard exists. We have dodged a large bullet [there] as most recent tests determined no detectable pollution levels. Seeking the assistance of an Attorney will help the Township move to the next level to further protect the residents of Grant against future liability issues. We also need to resolve mineral rights issues of an oil well, installed in 1986, which exists on the property. Numerous efforts in the past to resolve royalty ownership have hit dead ends, hopefully this [matter] can be cleaned up.”

A motion to seek Attorney Topp’s help in the matter was approved by the board.

In another matter, Dysinger reported to the board on the Township’s share of the cost for this year’s roadwork.

The Township approved the payment bills from the Clare County Road Commission for current work totaling $330,253.32.

“I know this sounds like a lot,” Dysinger said, “but the Road Commission paid a much larger portion of the costs.”

Invoices from the CCRC showed that gravel work on Washington, Leghorn, Elm, Bass and Rock Roads cost a total of $586,359.54. Grant paid two invoices (one approved earlier) totaling $116,204.89 as their local match.

The total cost for Chip Seal on Eberhart and Washington and work on Cornwell Road was invoiced by the CCRC at a total cost of $105,626.31. The Road Commission paid $1,223.47 of that cost, and the Township cost was $104,482.84.

A third invoice from the Road Commission was for the overlay on Surrey Road between Clare Avenue and Eberhart, a total project cost of $198,936.24. The Road Commission contributed a $40,000 match and the Township share was $158,936.24.

The work provided by the Road Commission this summer (reflected by the three invoices) totaled $511,378.12 of the total project costs of $890,922.06.

In other business at the Grant Township Board meeting Tuesday:

*The board agreed to look into developing a set-back ordinance for the Township with a timeline to possibly adopt in January. Dysinger said he will draft three or four version for consideration by the board. The site and setback ordinance would be used by the Building Inspector.

*The board gave their approval to advertise for a Deputy Building Inspector to replace Oscar Hagerman, who resigned from that position a couple of years ago, Dysinger said.

*Building and Electrical Inspector Barry VanBuskirk reported that building permits are down about 30 percent this year, but that other townships are reported an increase. VanBuskirk is also Building and Electrical Inspector for Sheridan Township, Dysinger said. “This is a rare qualification and a great service to the Townships of Grant and Sheridan.”

*Dysinger also reported that he been in contact with Vernon Township in Isabella County by email asking them to share costs on a Clarabella (County Line) Road improvement project from Grant west to Coolidge. “They haven’t responded to my last email,” he said.

*The Board approved bills to be paid totaling $384,147.29.