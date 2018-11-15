Dysinger objects to restored CCTC funding

November 15, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

At the Grant Township meeting Tuesday night, Supervisor Dan Dysinger reported on a November 9th meeting of the Clare County Local Task Force which resulted in the restoration of $40,000 annually to the Clare County Transit Corporation from 2020 to 2023.

Dysinger said the 2019 distribution of State and Federal 7c funding wouldn’t be affected because it was “settled.”

“This topic has caused the Townships and Road Commission much frustration and countless meetings,” he read from his written statement on the matter.

He said, “MDOT [the Michigan Department of Transportation] and FHA [Federal Housing Administration] have chastised the Clare County Road Commission and the townships for opposing any of this funding for the CCTC. The Transit Administration has appealed to many higher levels making every attempt to restore any of this [funding] and even [asking] for a larger amount.”

“Of course the townships pushed back,” he said. “I stand by my previously state positions, representing the township position; Transit is less transparent, operates with [a] lack of efficiency and continues to receive the majority of its funding subsidy from Federal, State and local sources.”

He said the restoration of this funding for Transit, “will remove $160,000, which could be used on eligible county roadways…”

The approval of four resolutions were the main action items on the Township agenda at the regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening.

In the first, the board unanimously approved a resolution opposing Senate Bill 396, reported out of the Senate Transportation Committee, which would lift seasonal weight restrictions to the forest product industry (frost laws) during the spring thaw.

Supervisor Dan Dysinger said, “The bill would hamstring law enforcement and allow 165,000 pound loads to use the roads all year, even when the roads are ‘most vulnerable to damage from heavy loads’.”

The resolution said approval of the measure would, “violate local road authority of [the] Clare County Road Commission and Grant Township, a conveyed power granted by the Michigan Constitution.”

It also said the bill, if passed, would “result in costly damage to the public road system.” And that it will “negatively impact the traveling public accessing the road system, burdening road authorities with expensive reactive maintenance repairs and significantly increase taxpayer costs…”

Townships across Michigan are opposing the bill, he said.

A second resolution to amend the Michigan Residential Building Code in Grant Township was also unanimously approved by the township board, and will mean a savings for residents who upgrade their homes.

The resolution follows Michigan guidelines that relaxes the rules requiring building permits for replacement roofs, replacement windows, replacement doors and replacement siding on buildings.

The amendment to the local requirements took place Tuesday following the board’s adoption of the resolution and means that permits will no longer be required for those listed building replacements.

The other two resolutions adopted were the adoption of an alternate date of December 13 for the Board of Review, and the adoption of Poverty Exemption Income Guidelines and Asset Test, an annual approval required by the board.

During Public Comment on the agenda, Township Resident Bruce Tiedeman presented the board with a list of “trucks and logging trucks” he has observed traveling on East Surrey Road (a road the township has designated is prohibited to heavy truck traffic) saying that they should be ticketed. The list was given to Dysinger who gave it to ordinance enforcement officer Rod Williams.

Williams reported, “I have written eight tickets in Grant Township in the last two weeks. Yes, I am out there, and yes, I am writing tickets.”

Township Resident Merle Harmon also commented on traffic problems in the Township. He asked if there would be a traffic study done on the intersection of Surrey and Clare Avenue (Old U.S. 27). Tiedeman said there should be a traffic light because of the heavy traffic at the intersection. Harmon said the traffic problems there “will only continue to get worse.”

Dysinger said he would check with the Road Commission about a traffic study.

Dan also reported on the “ambiguities” of the regulations for the newly voter approved legalization of recreational marijuana and the previous voter approval of medical marijuana. “There are conflicts throughout the whole document,” he said. Williams reported that the proposal and regulations listed in the 33-page document was filled with conflicts. Dysinger said he would be contacting the township attorney on what the township could do about regulating or prohibiting marijuana facilities in the township.

In other business:

*Dysinger reported that two of this year’s road projects, on Deep Woods and Washington Road, were not done and have been rescheduled for next year.

*The Supervisor also noted that the coming year’s property tax inflation multiplier, established with Proposition A of 1994, will be a 2.4 percent statutory increase in taxable values for 2019.

*During the second Public Comment on the agenda, Tiedeman said he appreciates Dysinger’s efforts to provide updates on legislation that affects the Township.

*The board approved bills totaling $33,797.22.