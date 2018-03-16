Dysinger outlines Grant Township road projects

March 16, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

In one of the briefest meeting anyone could remember at Grant Township, Supervisor Dan Dysinger told the rest of the Township Board that he didn’t, as yet, have prices for hot mix asphalt (HMA) for the coming seasons road improvements.

In an email Wednesday he said, “My most recent discussions with the Clare County Road Commission center on getting the best prices for chip and seals and HMA (hot mix asphalt). The CCRC will inform us when 2018 pricing has been secured. In 2016 we paid $43 per ton, in 2017 we paid $47 per ton on HMA work. We anticipate higher numbers this spring. I believe regardless of higher pricing we would probably keep our projects intact for 2018.”

Preliminary road plans estimated at $339,000 include:

*Section 19 Subdivision (ultra-thin or 1.5 HMA) on Gravel Ridge, Middle Drive, Meadow Lane, and Creekview a total of 1.3 miles at an estimated cost of $90,000.

*Kapplinger Drive (1.5 inches of HMA) for 1.4 miles between Harrison Avenue and Maple Grove Road at an estimated cost of $91,000.

*5 Lakes Subdivision roads (ultra-thin) on Deepwoods, and White Birch at an estimated cost of $62,000.

*Grant Road (Chip seal) .5 miles from Maple to Clarabella at a cost of $25,000.

*Grave work on three miles of Clarabella from Grant Road to Coolidge with the cost shared with Vernon Township and the Isabella County Road Commission, estimated at $51,000.

*Dust control two applications at an estimated cost of $25,000.

During the 15-minute meeting Dysinger reported that the appeals meeting for the Board of Review were complete.

“There were 14 VA exemptions and one poverty exemptions,” he said and 19 petitions for information with nine of those to be reviewed.

During Pubic Comment Bruce Tiedeman asked about the effect on roads if material dredged from Lake Shamrock is trucked to the airport for disposal. Dysinger explained that the dredging project had not been approved as yet and that the City had learned they owned the lake bed, which changed the financing for the project if they determined that it should be done. “Nothing has been decided, he said.”

The board approved bills totaling $14,323.04 for the month.

There was no old or new business on the agenda.