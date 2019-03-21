Dysinger proposes $338k in road improvements for Grant Twp.

March 21, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

At their regular meeting March 12th, Grant Township Supervisor Dan Dysinger presented a proposed revised roadwork plan for the township totaling $338,500.

Dysinger said, “Of that total, the road millage will pay $118,000; a Clare County Road Commission match will be $40,000; and $180,500 will come from the township’s general fund.

The plan includes:

*$82,500 for 1.5 inches of HMA (hot mix asphalt) on White Birch/Deepwoods Drive at the west end of the Five Lakes Subdivision, held over from 2018;

*$50,000 for 1.5” HMA on Washington Road between M-115 and Harrison carried over from 2018;

*$50,000 for 1.5” HMA on Columbus Drive from Washington Drive to the dead end;

*$45,000 for re-gravel and ditching on Adams Road between Old 27 and Cornwell, a project partnered with Hatton Township;

*$50,000 proposed for re-gravel of Cornwell Avenue between Beaverton and Colonville Road, a partner project with Sheridan Township if that township and Grant Township agree to share the cost.

*$35,000 of Chip and Seal on Dover Road between Old 27 and Grant, which needs to be approved by the Grant Township Board.

*Two applications of dust control totaling $26,000.

Dysinger said, “If [the Dover Road project] is approved by both boards, the 2018 and 2019 projects will improve six miles of gravel roads affecting Vernon, Grant, Sheridan and Hatton Townships.

Another $222,000 is planned for road improvements in 2020. That revised plan includes Chip and Seal on Rock Road between Grant and Bass Lake; Chip and Seal on Eberhart between Colonville and Surrey; Crack Seal on Dover Road between Old 27 and Eberhart; re-gravel on Eberhart Avenue between Beaverton & Colonville Roads; and two dust control applications.

Of that total, the millage will pay $118,000; the CCRC match will be $40,000 and the general fund will pay $64,000.

The Road plan for 2021 totals $233,000 for chip seal work on Maple Road and Grant Avenue, an unnamed gravel project and dust control.

In 2022, the township road plan will include $452,000 in Crack Seal and Chip Seal on Grant; HMA on Harrison Avenue; gravel work and dust control.

Dysinger noted, “Estimated expenses do not cover larger inflationary material increases.” He continued, “Gravel road improvements increase from 2014 at $28,000 per mile to $50,000 minimum per mile. HMA prices will likely increase sharply and dust control has increased consistently with inflation.”

He added, “If revenue sharing decreases the plan(s) will shift downward. Other outside pressure on the General Fund will also shift funding away from roads.”

He concluded, “The projects average over (the next) four year is $311,375 per year. Proposed projects total $1,245,500 from 2019 to 2022.”

Other business at the meeting included:

*A meeting Dysinger reported on with legislators about insurance reform, Act 51 changes, and unfunded mandates.

*A presentation from Farwell School Superintendent Scoville about the upcoming $24.5 million bond issue for school renovations. He said the 2.37 mills presently paid in taxes by district residents would increase by one mill, making the levy 3.37 mills for seven of the 25 years and an average of 2.96 mills overall. He said the average annual cost would be about $118.

*County Commissioner Leonard Strouse voiced his concerns over the Little Tobacco Drain cleanup project which he said will cost between $7 and $8 million total in Clare and Isabella Counties. Dysinger said four sections of the project are in Grant Township and he is concerned about those costs. He said the bulk of the project costs are for bridges and that only $1.25 million of it will pay for widening and cleaning the drain.