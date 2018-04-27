Earth Day observed at City Market

April 27, 2018

By Jenn Bomorra

Correspondent

Earth Day has been a celebration event for almost 50 years. The very first Earth Day was founded by United States Senator Gaylord Nelson as an environmental teach-in. It began April 22nd 1970, but wasn’t recognized worldwide till April 22nd 1990.

On the very first Earth Day, April 22nd 1970, more than 20 million people, with thousands of local schools and many countless communities gathered in the streets, protesting an awful oil spill off the coast of California.

Since then, many celebrations have taken place each year around the world in respect of finding ways to take care of our precious planet environment like, raising public awareness of pollution and water pollution, increasing awareness of the health of our planet or its issues and it’s problems, and focusing on reducing C02 emissions, planting trees, and finding ways to help make an eco-friendly difference in this world.

So the Harrison City Market wanted to do their part and try to make a small difference to celebrate Earth Day a day early this year on this past Saturday April 21st during their Special Earth Day event and mini bazaar.

They celebrated with activities for kids and adults alike including, make your own bird feeders, earth friendly planting ideas and activities, free vegetable and flower planting seeds with a variety of onion bulbs to replant for this year.

On hand were handmade bird houses and bat houses, bird feeders and bird feed, Norwex brand (Eco-friendly) products and other special Earth Day made products.

There was also fun in the commercial kitchen with Kathy making Earth Day treats for the kids including special earth shaped cupcakes and cookies.

Some of the vendors like Dales Custom Creations, Harrys Wood working & Design, use repurposed wood in their wood crafts and pieces.

All the vendors during the Earth Day event had something at their booths dedicated to Earth Day as well, whether it was a special deal of the day at their table, repurposed wood from the earth, oils and edible flowers, wood crafts from Declan’s Designs, hanging bird feeders, Fairy Houses, all vendors took part in this important global celebration of ou r home we call planet earth.