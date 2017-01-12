Eberhart gets hero’s welcome

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Photos by Bob Guiliani

Clare Assistant Fire Chief Sam Eberhart got a real hero’s welcome last Friday when was escorted home by members of many surrounding Fire Departments.

Sam arrived back in Clare by ambulance with an escort to welcome him home made up of members of the Clare Fire Department and “members of every county department;” Surrey, Farwell, Harrison, Lincoln and Garfield and even Isabella County Fire Departments and Coleman Fire Department.

Now recovering at home, Eberhart said he is “doing pretty good,” after he was badly injured while fighting a fire at Husky Metal Roofs on South Clare Avenue January 3rd.

He was in the business attic when he fell through the ceiling, plunging 14 feet to a cement floor. He was wearing about 80 pounds of firefighter’s gear at the time and fractured his pelvis and one hip.

He was taken to Mid Michigan Medical Center Midland by Mobile Medical Ambulance Service and then transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak for treatment.

After a three-day stay there, Sam said he was given a choice of recovery at an assisted living facility in that area or recovery at home. “No contest,” he said. “I am very glad to be home with my family.” In a phone interview Wednesday, he said, “I’m in a recliner. That’s a huge improvement over a hospital bed.”

He added, “I was so glad to see my wife, children and everyone who welcomed me back in such a wonderful way.”

“That meant the world to me and to my family,” he said. “It is a testament to what is so great about this area. We are amazed and very grateful for everyone’s support.”

Sam is now facing serious rehabilitation. He said he started the process Monday, and is determined to get back on his feet, back to work, and back on the fire department as soon as possible. “The doctors at Beaumont said it will take four to six months to completely recover,” but he added that he has a goal to shoot for. “I’m determined to do it sooner.”

Meanwhile, Clare Chief Jim Chapman said Captain Chad Michels will be serving as the departments Acting Assistant Chief while he is recovering. He said both Sam and Chad also are co-workers at the Clare Department of Public Works. Chapman said Lt. Ethan Gage, the Fire Department Training Officer will take over the Captain’s duties for the duration.

Fire Chief Jim Chapman said, “Sam is a very active, dedicated and important member of our department. He will be greatly missed over the coming months, particularly when our fire department is already very shorthanded.” He said the CFD is authorized to have 30 members, but only has 19, including Sam, so for the next few months they will be down to just 18 firefighters.

“We are in great need of volunteers,” he said. The requirements are a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and passing a physical and drug test.” (Applications are available on line or at the City Hall.)

The Husky Metal Roofs building, owned by Clare businessman Jim Paetschow and leased by Husky Metal Roofs’ owner Jim Griffor, only received “minimal” damage in the early morning fire that caused Eberhart’s injuries.

Paetschow said the building restoration is already complete and the business has reopened. He cited firefighters from Clare, Surrey, and Harrison Fire Departments for their excellent work. He said, “Because of their fast response and knowledge, the building along with the $300,000 in equipment inside it, was saved. Unfortunately, a fire fighter was injured while fighting this fire. These brave people put themselves in harm’s way with every call. ”