ECLIPSED: Once in a lifetime view

The partial eclipse (in this area) was a huge attraction in the Mid Michigan area. The total eclipse of the sun by our moon has been called “a hundred year event” and was visible all across parts of the United States. In this area, the visibility of the eclipse was 80 percent. Areas further south were able to see the eclipse in totality.



Recent Harrison Honor graduates Brittany and Phillip Hale watch the solar eclipse Monday afternoon. The two are the children of Kim and Kevin Hale of Harrison. Kim is also the former composition manager at the Clare County Review.

Photo courtesy of Kim Hale