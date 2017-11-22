Eight honored for saving Isaac’s life

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Eight people were given life-saving pins at Monday’s Clare City Commission meeting for their efforts that contributed to saving the life of Dave Isaac recently.

It was a standing-room only crowd that came to honor Clare officers and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance service personnel for their life-saving efforts.

A former Clare businessman, Isaac was attending a Clare football game at Brookwood Field October27th, when he collapsed with a massive heart attack. Clare Police were on hand and immediately began CPR. “Sergeant Greg Kolhoff, Officer Brian David and Reserve Officer Ken Chinavare were almost immediately in action on Dave,” Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory said earlier. “Mobile Medical Response Paramedic Car Bryans was off duty but at the game and was also immediately involved…”

Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service personnel Phil Hagle, Brett Van Horn, Stacy Salminen and Sarah Powers arrived shortly and transported Isaac to the emergency room in Clare, and he was transported to Midland for treatment.

Isaac, who has been recovering from the experience, was on hand at the meeting and passed out life-saving pins to the officers and MMR personnel who acted so quickly and saved his life that evening.

In another matter, Commissioners voted unanimously to re-appoint Pat Humphrey as Mayor and Jean McConnell as Mayor Pro-tem.

McConnell and Commissioner Bob Bonham were also sworn in for another three-year term on the board, following their unopposed reelection November 7th. This will be Bonham’s third and McConnell’s fourth term, which will each be extended to four years in January, following board action last month.

Next on the City agenda was the presentation and board approval of fiscal Year 2016-17 annual audit by Andrews, Hooper & Pavlik Partner Duane Reyhl and Senior Auditor Jennifer Feuerstein.

Reyhl said, “There were no significant adjustments and results are good.” He said the General Fund and Major Street funds were “positive,” and that the fund balance was adequate for 13 weeks, “a sign of health.”

Financial highlights of the City’s assets show that “the City exceeded its liabilities at the close of the most recent year by $16,172,514, an increase of $281,806 over the previous year. The City’s total net position increased by $175,659.” Combined fund balances total $1,614,880.00 and the unassigned fund balance was $697,818.00.

Public Hearings and first readings of two ordinances were on the agenda.

The first, an amendment prompted by “recurring national events involving public protests and demonstrations and the violence associated with those events,” will prohibit items, other than handguns allowed by law, which could be used as weapons.

The second ordinance amendment limits medical marijuana facilities (provisioning centers) in the City to two, following that recommendation from the City Planning Commission.

In his report to the board, City Manager Ken Hibl said the Planning Commission approved a site plan for two 28,000 square foot industrial buildings and three 10,000 greenhouses and two special use permits for a medical marijuana grow facility and a processing center at their November 8th meeting.

Other business at Monday’s meeting included:

*Approval of a rental agreement for a Pitney Bowes digital mailing system to begin when the current contract with the firm expires in January.

*Approval of payment to McGuirk Sand & Gravel for $129,415.06 for work on the Ann Arbor Trail project.

*Approval of payment of $36,000 to Thielen Turf for work at the City’s new recreation complex.

*Approval of the payment of $11,330 for eight ballistic vests for the Clare Police Department. Of that cost $5,503.38 will be paid through a grant. The City had originally budgeted $10,900 for the purchase.

*Approval of Board and Committee Appointments including Jeanne Shelander to the Tree Advocacy Group and Mary Warner to the Local Development Finance Authority (LDFA).

*A report from Treasurer Steven Kingsbury that Act 51 Road Funding has increased.

*Approval of bills totaling $315,349.24.