Elaine L. (Shunk) Brooks

July 25, 2019

Elaine L. (Shunk) Brooks, 72, of Spurgeon, Indiana passed away peacefully on January 20, 2019. Elaine was born June 13, 1946 in Ecorse, Michigan, the adopted daughter of Arthur and Blanche (Harrier) Shunk.



Elaine graduated from St Louis Michigan High School class of 1964. Following her high school graduation, Elaine moved to Lansing, Michigan, attending Davenport College. Elaine Brooks resided in Harrison, Michigan since 1987 coming from Lansing, Michigan. Previous to her retirement from Clare County Prosecuting Attorney Office, she worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield, Marketing Department, in Lansing.



Elaine was passionate about playing the piano, singing, her flowers, and crocheting. On October 29, 2010, in Spurgeon, Indiana, Elaine was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Raymond L. Brooks.



Mrs. Brooks was preceded in death by her loving parents, Arthur and Blanche Shunk of the St. Louis/Alma area. Elaine is survived by her loving husband Ray, her daughter Mrs. Michelle (McAllister) Stough and husband Scott of Clare, Michigan, her son David McAllister and wife Nadera of Watertown, New York, three step children, John Brooks and wife Lynn of East Tawas, Michigan, Dennis Brooks of Spurgeon, Indiana and JoAnne (Brooks) Akin and husband Ken of Kansas City, Missouri, 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.



Celebration of Life services will be held on August 3rd at 3:00 pm at Emerson Township Hall, 2976 N. Baldwin Rd., Ithaca, Michigan.

The family will be present prior to the service.



Any questions and you can call Michelle Stough 989-429-9623.

Share This Post Tweet