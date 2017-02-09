Electrical fire damages Long Lake structure

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A fire in a home on the corner of Laverty and Ball Avenue near Long Lake February 2nd was believed to have had an electrical origin, said Harrison Fire Chief Chris Damvelt.

“We believe the cause was electrical. It was not suspicious,” Damvelt explained. He said the home was not insured and the fire had vented through the roof of the single story, wood frame home when firefighters arrived and was traveling through the blown in insulation in the ceiling.

There was structural damage, but the home was not a total loss, the chief said. The house was not insured. He said the home, a summer residence, is owned by Jeremy Benedict and that Benedict’s father Troy Wright lived in the house during the summer, but was not staying there when the fire happened.

The call came in around 4:15 p.m. last Thursday and firefighters, who were assisted by Clare Fire Department, the Clare County Sheriff’s Department and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service, were on the scene until approximately 7 p.m., Damvelt said.

No one was injured in the incident.