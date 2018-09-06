Eleven die on Michigan roads

September 6, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Eleven people lost their lives in eleven separate accidents across the state, according to preliminary report from the Michigan State Police Tuesday.

They said the total was slightly less than the 2017 Labor Day holiday weekend when ten traffic crashes resulted in 15 deaths across the state.

A news report from WTOL said “It is unknown if seat belts were used in four of the fatal crashes; two involved alcohol and three involved both bicyclists and a pedestrian.” The report said that one of the fatal crashes involved a motorcycle rider, but it wasn’t know if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

“These numbers are preliminary and only reflect those fatalities reported to the MSP as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 4th, said Spl/F/Lt. Jim Flegel of the State Services Bureau. “Even though there was a slight decrease in fatalities over the weekend, there are still 11 families that did not get to enjoy the holiday weekend. Instead they are grieving the loss of a loved one. The MSP continues to urge motorists to make safe driving decisions by not operating a vehicle while impaired on alcohol or drugs, avoiding distractions and risky driving behaviors and to always use proper restraints.”

He reported that the holiday weekend ran from 12:01 a.m. Friday, August 31st through 11:59 Monday, September 3rd.

Clare County also fared a little better than last year. Sheriff John Wilson said, “Over-all the Labor Day Holiday weekend was pretty much like any other weekend in the summer. We had no major crime or fatalities. I believe the weather has an impact on a lot of our complaint load.”

Wilson said Central Dispatch reported 569 total incidents compared to 601 in 2017.

Thirteen of last weekend’s reports were traffic accidents with three of those on state highways (US-127, US-10 and M-115). One personal injury was reported in a local crash. There were no personal injuries reported for the highway accidents.

He said in 2017 there were 14 vehicle accidents with three of those on State highways, and no personal injury accidents reported.