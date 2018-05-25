Elizabeth B. Ervin

May 25, 2018

Elizabeth B. Ervin, age 94 of Clare, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 20, 2018 at the Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant.

Elizabeth was born the daughter of the late Allen S. and Margaret L. (Elliott) Bauder on September 19, 1923 on their family farm in Vernon Twp., Isabella County.

On February 18, 1941, Elisabeth was united in marriage to Elwood Ervin in Rosebush, and the couple enjoyed 64 years of marriage up to Elwood’s passing on March 18, 2005. Elizabeth lived her entire life on family farmland in Vernon Township, and she was a faithful member of the Rosebush Presbyterian Church.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughters Margie (Robert) Goffnett, Connie Green and Priscilla (Bryan Howard) Thompson; grandchildren Sherrie (Rick) Anderson, Theresa Henning, Chad (Jessica) Goffnett and Jeffrey (Amy) Green; ten great grandchildren Cody, Jordyn, Matthew, Thomas, Jeffrey M., Hunter, JayDen, Megan, Jordan and Joseph. She was predeceased by her son Donald, grandson James Elwood, sons-in-law Larry and Jim and six siblings.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 P.M. at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home.

Services will take place on Thursday at 1 P.M. at the Rosebush Presbyterian Church with Pastor Jon Baker officiating; burial to follow in the Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorials may be considered to Youth Haven Ranch or to the Rosebush Presbyterian Church. For those unable to attend, online condolences may be shared at www.stephenson-wyman.com