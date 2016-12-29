Elwyn Franklin Pitts

Elwyn Franklin Pitts, age 93, of Lexington, KY, formerly of Farwell, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2016, at the Sayre Christian Village in Lexington.

Funeral Services for Elwyn will be held at the Gilmore Church of Christ on Friday, December 30, at 11 a.m. with Ray Merritt and Kevin Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Gilmore Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel in Mt. Pleasant, MI on Thursday, December 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gilmore Church of Christ of which Elwyn was a lifelong member. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and the Church.

Elwyn was born on January 24, 1923, in Nottawa Township, in Isabella County, MI. He was the son of James and Rena “Grace” (Perry) Pitts. He married Mary Helen Fordyce on August 15, 1946, in Farwell. Elwyn began his construction career with Kovac and Fisher Contracting prior to becoming his own general contractor, building homes in the Mt. Pleasant and Big Rapids areas. He was also supervisor over at least 3 major housing projects in Michigan and Wisconsin. He sold mobile homes, snowmobiles and RVs in Big Rapids as well. In his retirement, his passion was wood working, which produced high quality furniture, including grandmother clocks, glider/rockers, and tables.

Elwyn was a dedicated and faithful husband and father, loved and honored by all who knew him. Elwyn is survived by his children, Greg (Chris) Pitts of Elk Grove, CA, Sharon (Gary) Samford of Lexington, KY, Marlene Pitts of Lexington, KY, and Terry (Marianne) Pitts of Big Rapids, MI; 6 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Elaine Esterline; and sister-in-law, Yvonne Pitts.

Elwyn was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Helen in 2005; his parents; and brother, Bernard “Bernie” Pitts in 2011.

