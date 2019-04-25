Emergency text to 9-1-1 now available

911 Director Mariana Terrian and Peninsula Fiber Network LLD (PFN) announced this week that Clare County Central Dispatch can receive emergency messages by text from wireless devices. The new service began April 19th.



“We are very excited to launch this service in Clare County,” Terrian said, “but calling and speaking with a dispatcher is still the most efficient way to reach emergency services.” She added, “But, that isn’t always an option.”

Texting to 9-1-1 is a critical service that will benefit anyone who isn’t able to speak due to an emergency like a home invasion or an abusive partner, Terrian said. “It is also available to help individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or who have a speech disability and it can be a benefit where wireless service is limited.”



She urged, “Please remember to call when you can; text when you can’t.”

Some important tips to remember when texting to 9-1-1 are to send brief messages with abbreviations or slang or emoji’s; communicate your exact location and the type of emergency help that is needed; stay with your wireless device and be ready to answer questions and follow the 9-1-1 dispatcher’s instructions.



Central Dispatch worked closely with Peninsula Fiber Network to bring the Next Generation 911 services to Clare County, Terrian said. Dave McCartney, General Manager of Peninsula Fire Network said, “We have worked closely with Clare County Central Dispatch to implement a system that is capable of supporting new technologies, such as texting.” He added, “The 911 network is designed to be fully redundant, resilient and survivable as defined by the latest FCC guidelines.”

