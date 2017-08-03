EPA extends public comment for proposed well

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The public comment period for the proposed Holcomb 1-22 injection well in Hamilton Township has been extended from a July 28 deadline to August 18.

Last week on July 25, approximately 17 people came to a public hearing to voice their objections and concerns over Muskegon Development’s application to convert a producing well just south east of Dodge City to an injection well for “enhanced oil recovery.”

The proposed process would inject fresh water into the especially constructed injection well to force remaining oil deposits to the surface for processing.

The Environmental Protection Agency must make sure that injection wells will not harm drinking water, the permit process says. The Safe Drinking Water Act requires companies that want to drill these wells to apply for and receive a permit from EPA. The permits include conditions to ensure that the wells will not have a negative impact on drinking water.

At the meeting, most audience member expressed their concern over where the fresh water for injection would come from. They were told that the EPA does not regulate where the fresh water is obtained, saying it is a Department of Environmental Quality responsibility.

Many attending the meeting also expressed their concerns over errors and omissions in the notification process for the public hearing, noting that the day and location were incorrect, and many people did not even know about the meeting, which was held at Clare High School.

Even the location of the hearing was a concern as many thought it should have been held closer to the property owners surrounding the area. They also said the notification should have appeared in Harrison and Gladwin newspapers as well as the Clare County Review.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, 13 audience member spoke out, many about the effect the amount of fresh water that would be needed to “inject” the well and how it would affect, or possibly deplete local drinking water wells.

Because of the comments at the hearing, Stephen M. Jann, Chief of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Underground Injection Control Branch released a letter July 27 saying, “The public comment period that EPA established coincident with the public hearing was originally to conclude on Friday, July 28.”

“The purpose of this letter is to let you know that EPA has extended the public comment period on the draft permit to August 18.”

He said EPA is taking this action … due to an error in the notice to the public hearing that certain parties received via the U.S. Postal Service. In that notice EPA erroneously identified July 25, 2017 as a Thursday instead of a Tuesday. The notice that EPA published in the Clare County Review and on our web site identified the correct day of the week for the hearing.”

Written comments can be mailed to William Tong; U.S. EPA, Water Division; UIC Branch (WU-16J); 77 W. Jackson Blvd.; Chicago, IL, 60604-3590. Comments can also be made emailed to: tong.william@epa.gov. The deadline is August 18.

The EPA will review comments and then make a final decision.

The letter did not say there would be another public hearing about the matter.

The draft permit is available for viewing at the Harrison District Library or on the EPA website: http://go.usa.gov/3JwFP.