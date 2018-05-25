Eugene Leroy Chedester

May 25, 2018

Eugene Leroy Chedester- age 69 of Lake passed away peacefully at his home in Lake surrounded by his wife and daughters on Saturday, May 19th, 2018.

Eugene was born on October 23, 1948 in Aspen Colorado to parents Arthur and Lois (Curtis) Storms.

Eugene proudly served our country with the United States Army and then made a living as a carpenter in the construction industry.

He was married to Eunice Brown on May 11, 1968 in Lansing, Michigan. Eugene and Eunice renewed their wedding vows on their 50th Anniversary in May. Together they raised four children.

Eugene was active with the Lake DAV, and Harrison VFW. He loved working in his shed making gifts for his family, working on cars as he was handy with mechanics, and was generally a “Jack of all trades”.

He loved watching the Lions play.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Eunice, daughters Kimberly and husband Steve Irwin of Lake, Katrina Chedester and companion Joe Alaniz of Lansing, Eunice and husband Ben VanBuskirk of Lake, thirteen grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, brothers Randy and wife Jennie of LA, Ernest and wife Debbie of Hubbardston, and sister Norene Buxton of Lansing.

Eugene was preceded in death by his son Glen and his wife Kim. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, June 2nd, 2018 at 2PM at 7071 Mystic Lake Road in Lake, MI., 48632.

Memorial considerations made payable to his wife Eunice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Campbell-Stocking Funeral Home, Farwell, Michigan Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.campbellstocking.com