Evart bank robber sentenced to prison

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Osceola County 49th Circuit Court reported that last Thursday, Melissa Ree Nudd, 30, of Pompano Beach, Fla., was sentenced to two counts for prison for her role in an Evart bank robbery in May.

A court spokesperson said Nudd was sentenced for larceny in a building, to one year and one day to four years in prison and one year and one day to two years in prison for a charge of fourth-degree fleeing a police officer.

She pleaded no contest to both charges under a plea agreement with the Osceola County prosecutor’s office. She was also fined $1,026. Published reports point out that Nudd was accused of driving the vehicle after her co-defendant David Dingee pulled a gun and robbed the First Merit Bank of Evart on May 26. Nudd continued to drive when an officer tried to stop the vehicle and continued the pursuit before she stopped. Dingee in November was sentenced to between 25 and 50 years after pleading guilty to one count of armed robbery as an habitual defender.

Published reports also indicated that prior to her plea deal, Nudd had been facing one count of armed robbery, one count of bank robbery, one count of larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, plus a count of felony firearm. Those charges were all dropped after the plea agreement was reached.