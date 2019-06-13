Expanded Music Fest on tap for Clare

June 13, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

For the last 32 years, a big part of the area’s annual Fourth of July celebrations has been Summerfest in Clare.



Renamed last year as the “Summer Music Fest,” this year’s 33rd annual event is bigger and better than ever.



This year the Music Fest is scheduled on June 27th through June 29th and will feature some new events at Shamrock Park and around the area.

The fun begins on Thursday and continues through Saturday.



One event that is still going strong is the City-Wide Garage Sales all over town which begin on the 27th, and continue through the 29th. Originally developed by Betty Lewis for the Summerfest celebration, The City-Wide Garage Sales have become a Clare tradition. A map of all the sales is available at the Chamber office (at the Depot on 4th Street) and sales too late for the map can still register there.



And don’t miss the music in the Clare City Park Thursday evening, part of this year’s Summer Concert Series, when Night Shift will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s free, so bring your lawn chairs!



This year the Summer Music Fest will include a new Outdoor Arts, Crafts and Vendor Fair at Shamrock Park from 3-9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 2 to 9 p.m. on Saturday.



Beer will be served in the Pavilion all three days, from 4 to 11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday.



The Music Fest will also feature a Live Remote by WUPS 98.5 from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday and from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.



The Tobacco River Acoustic Showcase will be held in the large pavilion on Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m. Admission is $10 for ages 6-20 and $5 for ages 21 and over.



Performances in the large pavilion will include: Gabe Couch at 5 p.m.; Eric Johnson at 5:30; Chris Thurlow at 6 p.m.; Alex Foster at 6:30; Dusty Ballard at 7 p.m.; Kimberly Megoran at 7:30; Lions to Nowhere at 8 p.m.; Randy Badour at 8:30; Carrie Westbay at 9 p.m.; and Matt Moore at 9:30.



The small pavilion performances will include: Stephanie Terpening at 4 p.m.; Sweet Janes at 4:30; Daniel O’Rourke at 5 p.m.; Two of a Kind at 5:39; Mio at 6 p.m.; Daniel Foust at 6:30; Levi Rose Experience at 7 p.m.; W Michael Freer at 7:30; Scott Basner at 8 p.m.; Cole and Chris at 8:30; JR Knott at 9 p.m.; and Yeesh at 9:30.



On Free Music Friday events will include Knocker Ball by Clare Family Fitness from 5 to 8 p.m.; the annual Maury Irwin State Farm Teddy Bear Races with sign up at 5:30 p.m.; the Keep Mercy Quartet performing from 6 to 8 p.m.; and a performance by the Gateway Community Band from 8 p.m. to dusk.



And of course the afternoon wouldn’t be complete with Witbeck’s Free Family Picnic with hot dogs served beginning at 6 p.m.



Wind up the evening with a huge fireworks over Shamrock Lake at dusk. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs or blanket to enjoy the spectacular show over the water.



On Saturday the fun continues. You can stop by the “Kiss My Irish Ass” Donkey kissing booth fundraiser from 2 to 9 p.m. and see the Battle of the Bands from 3 to 11 p.m. (Admission is $10 for ages 6-20 and $5 for those 21 and over).



To complete the festival there will be a Magic Bus Tour, a countywide pub crawl departing from Harrison, Clare and Farwell on Saturday. It’s $10 per person and participants must be 21 and over (with a valid ID) to take the tour. Seating for the tour is limited so register by calling (989) 386-2442 or stop by the Clare Chamber Office in the historic Clare Depot on 4th Street.

The Clare tour begins at Gateway Lanes (5-6 p.m.), and stops at the American Legion (6:10-7:10), the Lumberjack Saloon (7:30-8:30), and Shamrock Park (9-10 p.m.) before arriving back at Gateway Lanes at 10 p.m.

In Harrison, the tour begins at the Lumberjack Saloon (5-6 p.m.) and travels to Shamrock Park (6:30-7:30), American Legion (7:40-8:40), Gateway Lanes (9-10 p.m.) before heading back to the Lumberjack Saloon at 10:25 p.m.

The Farwell tour begins at the American Legion (5-6 p.m.), and travels to Gateway Lanes 6:10-7:10), Shamrock Park (7:15-8:15) and returns to the American Legion at 10 p.m.

