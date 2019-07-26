Extreme heat, storms blanket area

July 26, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Hotter than normal temperatures, heavy rain and flooding hit parts of Michigan over the weekend when heat indexes topped 100 degrees with heavy humidity and some strong storms and heavy rain hitting mid-Michigan.



The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory through Saturday evening with extremely muggy conditions. They cautioned that the heat was most dangerous for the elderly, young children and those without air conditioning or working outside. They said non-air conditioned car interiors could reach lethal temperatures within minutes.



The heat index prompted the cancellation of many activities around the state.



Clare Emergency Services Director Jerry Becker said Senior Centers in Clare, Harrison and Lake George were open. “We had the county building open as well,” he added.



In fact the extreme heat and muggy weather along with thunderstorms hit most of the east and central United States.



Strong winds, hail and lightning caused power outages to over 200,000 across Michigan.



“We were lucky here in Clare County,” Becker said. “Saturday Lake County got 12 inches of rain and there is an unconfirmed report of over 13 inches on the Border of Lake and Mason Counties.”



He continued “We only had intermittent power outages with about 2,500 out of power Saturday afternoon. The storms knocked down some trees but no property damage was reported when the two thunderstorms rolled through Saturday afternoon.”



A reprieve from the high temperatures and humidity returned to the area Monday, when temperatures went back to normal or slightly below normal for this area with high 70s to mid-80s predicted through Thursday of next week and cooler temps, some in the 50s and 60s during the nights.

