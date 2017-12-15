Facebook followers shower Dr. Bremer with accolades

Tonya Wood Atwell
Dr. Bremer is a hard man to replace in our eyes as a doctor. Truly a great person and doctor; he will truly be missed by my family!! We wish him the best on his retirement….he truly deserves it
Tracy Bigelow
One of the best Drs I have ever had, we had him up until 10 years ago when we moved away,he delivered all 3 of our kids…Congratulations !
Angela Marie Isaac
Our family has been patients of Dr. Bremer’s for years. He truly is a one of a kind. It is very hard to replace the care he provided.
Loretta McCann
Dr. Bremer will surely be missed by my entire family. The best doctor. Truly cared about his patients, and took time to show that. Although he is going to be missed, I am so happy for him! Well deserved! Good luck Dr. Bremer in whatever life brings to you next! We will miss you!
Therese Haley
Congratulations on a wonderful career. You have touched so many lives, and shared so much love, you will be missed! Thank you for all that you have done for my daughter and her family
Shiree Vanblarcom
One of the best that Clare County had enjoy your retirement with your family God bless you for all you›ve done for the Clare County area
Cryssy Browning
My family and I have had him for 15 years he is definitely one of a kind and truly a amazing person he will be missed by myself and so many more
Jane Fillhard Carey
Dr. Bremer, your the Best. Thanks for taking good care of my family. I will surely miss you. Enjoy your retirement. You deserve it.
Carol High
Congrats Doc, I will miss you!! You have been a part of my family for 28 years!! Now go in have a good retirement!!
Amy Hopkins
Thank you, Dr. Bremer, for your kindness and medical care of our family. Best wishes as you retire! Blessings to you and your family!
Kathy Pinkstaff
I love Dr. Bremer! Always took his time and LISTENED. There is no replacing him, he is one of a kind!
Louann Stanke
Dr you will be greatly missed by all. Best wishes and God Bless you and your family.
Amy Carey-ellis
What an amazing physician . I›m going to miss you Dr. Bremer. Love you. Thank you for everything.
Angie Carey Cullen
A very thoughtful and genuine person. He will be missed. Enjoy retirement Dr B
Paul Soule
“Nearly three decades”?
Ah 37 years is more than three decades, it›s nearly four decades.
Kelly Kay
Congratulations!! Doctor Bremen was an amazing doctor. Delivered both of my children! Haley Maser Logan Maser
Jennifer Gustafson
Well deserved retirement! You will be missed
Bernadine Rozzier
Dr. Bremer had delivered my oldest daughter.
Kimberly Taylor Riggs
Best Dr. I have ever had!!! You will be missed… Enjoy your retirement, you deserve it!!! Thank you
Frances Dennis
Congratulations and thank you for your service.
Anita Cyphers
Congrats on your retirement!
Now I need a good recommendation
Vicki Coon
Congratulations Dr Bremer. You will be missed for sure
Elaine Wentworth Krell
Our family will truly miss you
Tina Rutherford
Thank you Dr Bremer for all of your hard work and dedication to your patients.
Chris Garver
Thanks for your hard work and dedication! You will be missed!
Susan Telfer Heber
Dr. Bremer is an amazing doctor. I will really miss him.
Carl Schwind
Congrats to Dr Bremer for his dedication to the community
Bambi Perry
He will be missed!
Connie Lance
No one like him! Irreplaceable!!
Sandra Bristol
Have a great retirement!
Nelda Stuppia
Congrats on your retirement. Enjoy yourself
Connie Johnson
Congrats and best of luck
Darrel Runyon
Congradz doc,,,ty for ur time,,,,
Joann Hughes
Congratulations to you on your retirement
Recent Comments