Facebook followers shower Dr. Bremer with accolades

Tonya Wood Atwell

Dr. Bremer is a hard man to replace in our eyes as a doctor. Truly a great person and doctor; he will truly be missed by my family!! We wish him the best on his retirement….he truly deserves it

Tracy Bigelow

One of the best Drs I have ever had, we had him up until 10 years ago when we moved away,he delivered all 3 of our kids…Congratulations !

Angela Marie Isaac

Our family has been patients of Dr. Bremer’s for years. He truly is a one of a kind. It is very hard to replace the care he provided.

Loretta McCann

Dr. Bremer will surely be missed by my entire family. The best doctor. Truly cared about his patients, and took time to show that. Although he is going to be missed, I am so happy for him! Well deserved! Good luck Dr. Bremer in whatever life brings to you next! We will miss you!

Therese Haley

Congratulations on a wonderful career. You have touched so many lives, and shared so much love, you will be missed! Thank you for all that you have done for my daughter and her family

Shiree Vanblarcom

One of the best that Clare County had enjoy your retirement with your family God bless you for all you›ve done for the Clare County area

Cryssy Browning

My family and I have had him for 15 years he is definitely one of a kind and truly a amazing person he will be missed by myself and so many more

Jane Fillhard Carey

Dr. Bremer, your the Best. Thanks for taking good care of my family. I will surely miss you. Enjoy your retirement. You deserve it.

Carol High

Congrats Doc, I will miss you!! You have been a part of my family for 28 years!! Now go in have a good retirement!!

Amy Hopkins

Thank you, Dr. Bremer, for your kindness and medical care of our family. Best wishes as you retire! Blessings to you and your family!

Kathy Pinkstaff

I love Dr. Bremer! Always took his time and LISTENED. There is no replacing him, he is one of a kind!

Louann Stanke

Dr you will be greatly missed by all. Best wishes and God Bless you and your family.

Amy Carey-ellis

What an amazing physician . I›m going to miss you Dr. Bremer. Love you. Thank you for everything.

Angie Carey Cullen

A very thoughtful and genuine person. He will be missed. Enjoy retirement Dr B

Paul Soule

“Nearly three decades”?

Ah 37 years is more than three decades, it›s nearly four decades.

Kelly Kay

Congratulations!! Doctor Bremen was an amazing doctor. Delivered both of my children! Haley Maser Logan Maser

Jennifer Gustafson

Well deserved retirement! You will be missed

Bernadine Rozzier

Dr. Bremer had delivered my oldest daughter.

Kimberly Taylor Riggs

Best Dr. I have ever had!!! You will be missed… Enjoy your retirement, you deserve it!!! Thank you

Frances Dennis

Congratulations and thank you for your service.

Anita Cyphers

Congrats on your retirement!

Now I need a good recommendation

Vicki Coon

Congratulations Dr Bremer. You will be missed for sure

Elaine Wentworth Krell

Our family will truly miss you

Tina Rutherford

Thank you Dr Bremer for all of your hard work and dedication to your patients.

Chris Garver

Thanks for your hard work and dedication! You will be missed!

Susan Telfer Heber

Dr. Bremer is an amazing doctor. I will really miss him.

Carl Schwind

Congrats to Dr Bremer for his dedication to the community

Bambi Perry

He will be missed!

Connie Lance

No one like him! Irreplaceable!!

Sandra Bristol

Have a great retirement!

Nelda Stuppia

Congrats on your retirement. Enjoy yourself

Connie Johnson

Congrats and best of luck

Darrel Runyon

Congradz doc,,,ty for ur time,,,,

Joann Hughes

Congratulations to you on your retirement