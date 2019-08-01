Faces in the Crowd: “Big” Ray Haywood

August 1, 2019

By Gene Bodnar

Correspondent

Big Ray Haywood in the Downtown Clare Art Alley (Photo courtesy of Greg Rynearson)

Greg Rynearson sent me a text message asking if I would meet him and Ray Haywood the next day for breakfast at the Evening Post. Ray Haywood is the lead member of “Big Ray and the Motor City Kings,” one of the three bands that will be performing at the “Blues, Brats and Brews” event at the Downtown Clare Art Alley on August 10th from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Of course, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity for such an interview, so I accepted the invitation.



Big Ray was born 39 years ago in Wyandotte, Michigan. Throughout grammar school and high school he attended John F. Kennedy public school in Taylor, graduating in 1999.



Ray learned to play saxophone and piano while in school. Along with his brother Jason Bone, his guitarist, he formed a jazz band before he even left school. He also formed two other bands as well, “Brothers in Arms” and “Ginger Scales,” and began playing in numerous venues, including coffee shops, festivals, bars in town, a brewery in Lincoln Park, and even drove to Flint, where they picked up further gigs. The bands also took part in a Blues Brothers talent show.



Big Ray says that there are four blues players who have had a major influence on his own playing: B.B. King, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Albert King, and the Blues Brothers.



After graduation, Ray worked for a landscaping business in Wyandotte, where he performed literally all landscaping and horticultural duties, except grass mowing. It was a large-scale business that once grossed a quarter of a million dollars in a year. He also worked in his family’s heating and cooling business.



Meanwhile, Ray is forming bands and becoming known as the “Detroit Daddy of The Blues.” He is a man on a mission – to deliver the blues the way it should be, high energy, in your face, and fun. The first group he formed away from home was the “Breakers Blues Band.”



Another band he formed in 2000 was called “The Crossroads Blues Band at Michael’s on the River.” Here, he performed three or four gigs per week for a few years.



Ray has had the privilege to perform with the likes of James Cloyd, who was Albert King’s bass player. He also played with Dale Showler, a master guitarist from “The Amazing Bone Heads.” He performed with Greg Dganic, another master guitarist, just to name a few. Ray himself has played all over the states east of the Mississippi, including Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.



After playing 3 or 4 nights a week with “The Crossroads Blues Band,” in 2001 Ray decided to return to school. He spent 6 years at Michigan Tech University, where he acquired a Degree in Civil Engineering and Project Management. Of course, the Blues still played a major role in his life, because this is the time he formed “The Frostbite Blues Band,” a dynamite blues band with some funk, rock and soul tossed in the mix. Ray was still keeping the Blues alive one night at a time.



After acquiring his degree, Ray tried to find a job in the Detroit area. The area was in a deep recession at the time. He contacted literally dozens of different companies – all without avail.



Already losing his life savings, he brought a saxophone to a pawn shop, Gorner’s Jewelry & Exchange in Taylor. The proprietor knew that he played the saxophone. After learning of his dilemma, she told Ray to keep the sax, gave him $100, and then hired him to work in the pawn shop. He spent the next 5 years working there, and he was even made the manager of their shop in Redford.



In his mind, Ray was not satisfied. There had to be “something more.”

A drummer friend of Ray’s worked at a steel plant and encouraged him to apply for a job there. He did and was hired as the Flat Steel Plant Manager by Eastern Mechanical Industries in Warren, Michigan – a job he held for 2 years.



Ray married in 2009. He has one son, Weston Michael Haywood, who is 6 years old.



In his next job, he worked for Michigan Mechanical, where he was the Assistant Operations Manager and a Project Manager at another steel firm, responsible for estimating and inspections.



Unfortunately, Ray’s father’s health took a turn for the worse. His father was no longer able to care for himself, so Ray decided to quit his job to take care of his dad and the family. Ray is also currently looking to relocate to somewhere near Clare.



“Big Ray and the Motor City Kings” consists of a core group of 5 musicians, plus 4 more musicians that make up a “Phat Horn Section.” The core musicians will be performing in Clare on August 10th. They consist of the following:



BIG RAY HAYWOOD – sax and vocals.

DAVE GRABALA – guitar. He and Big Ray have played together for 10 years. They co-wrote an album entitled “In My Blues,” which is available on iTunes.

MIKE RUPPRECHT – keyboard and vocals.

BRIAN GATIEN – bass and vocals.

JOE WARREN – drums and vocals.

The Phat Horn Section consists of:

Leader ROB MOSHER – baritone and tenor sax.

KARL MOSHER – trumpet. Brother of Rob.

SCOTT FLOER – alto and tenor sax.

JOHN MILLER – trombone.



This coming August 10th, Ray’s band (“Big Ray and the Motor City Kings”) will perform at the Downtown Clare Art Gallery along with two other blues bands, “The Real Deal – Blues You Can’t Refuse” and “Detroit Trouble.” The show is entitled “Blues, Brats and Brews.” Admission to the show is free, but remember to bring your own lawn chair. For further information, go to www.facebook.com/ClareArtGallery



Many readers have heard this band in the past, because they have headlined past music events in Clare. Currently, the band is a Detroit Area group that performs blues, classic rock, soul, and Motown. The act offers an energetic and dance-able repertoire supported by guitar, keyboard and saxophone soloists. The group has performed at a variety of venues ranging from small blues clubs to large festival stages around the state of Michigan.



It is Big Ray’s saxophone talent that has now become the mark and signature of the act. Ray’s driving performances have results in the praise of his peers and the opportunity to share billing with artists such as Buddy Guy, Tommy Castro, and many more.



Personally, Blues is my favorite genre of music, and I am looking forward to attending the show, especially since I’ve been promised to get a sax in my face during one of the songs.

