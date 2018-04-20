Faces in the Crowd – Greg “RYNO” Rynearson

April 20, 2018

By Gene Bodnar

Correspondent

Arriving at Cops & Donuts about an hour early for an interview with Greg Rynearson, I found him socializing at a “round table” with several of his friends. I asked him if I was too early. “No, no,” he replied, “we can sit at a nearby table.”

Greg’s willingness to cooperate at an instant’s notice is the first thing that impressed me. The second thing is his lively, bubbling personality; he was completely at ease, looked me straight in the eye, and was ready to pour his heart out in answering any questions I might pose.

Greg, better known now at “Ryno” instead of Officer Rynearson, is the co-owner, along with eight other police officers, and president of Cops & Donuts. He is a life-long resident of Clare who graduated from Clare High School, then attended Delta College, where he studied at the Northern Michigan Police Academy. He spent the next thirty years as a police officer, including a stint as a Sergeant of the Clare County Sheriff’s Department. As a young officer, he married his wife Tammy, and they have shared 27 years together to date. After retiring from the police force, Ryno decided to work full-time at the bakery, along with his fellow police officer/retiree Alan “Bubba” White, who is the vice-president.

I asked Ryno to tell me of any amusing or strange events that occurred during his police career. He related an incident involving a high-speed chase all the way into Isabella County.

The vehicle being chased plowed through a flooded street with no apparent problem; however, when the police car tried to plow through the same area, it failed to sail through easily. Instead, it slowed almost to a halt and began to sink. Then the tires of the police vehicle touched bottom, which gave it just enough traction to pull out of the flood and resume the chase. The suspect was soon captured.

In another incident, Ryno spoke of a man who was asked to remove is jacket, but then proceeded to remove all of his clothes, standing there stark naked. (It seems that just about everybody I interview in Clare County has a naked man story.)

When he was a Marine Deputy, Ryno tried to start a motor on a boat on Long Lake. Lifting the cover off the motor, the cover slipped and fell into the lake. Unable to retrieve the cover by any method he tried, he returned to his headquarters to get what he needed – a set of recovery hooks normally used for dragging lakes for dead bodies. He recovered the cover and returned the hooks, and he was too embarrassed to tell anyone the incident.

Ryno and his wife own the “Old 27 Cabins,” which consists of two cabins, a one-bedroom and a two-bedroom, that have 70% year-around occupancy.

Built in the early 1950s along US-27 as the “Ranch Modern Cabins,” they have been thoroughly updated, both with country porches, full baths with tubs and showers, kitchens with refrigerators, gas stoves and ovens, microwaves, coffee makers, Cable TVs, DVD players, and year-around hot tubs.

Most residents of Clare County are already familiar with Cops & Donuts. If you’re not, you haven’t lived! The bakery opened in 2009, being purchased by nine police officers in Clare – and the same nine still own it today.

In addition to being a full-scale bakery that serves its own brand of coffee and a wide variety of made-from-scratch donuts, it is also a diner and a gift shop that sells police-related merchandise. Since its opening, it has expanded to include four “precincts” besides its headquarters in Clare.

Those outlets include Gaylord, Ludington, Bay City, and Mount Pleasant. A fifth expansion will be opening next month in Lansing, and it will be operated by officers of the Lansing Police Department.

On its opening day, they expect to sell 400 dozen donuts! Incidentally, the Clare Cops & Donuts expects to sell 600 dozen donuts on that same day.

In a typical year, the Clare Cops & Donuts sees over a half million customers. Obviously, many of them drive long distances to enjoy a sweet treat on their way to somewhere else.

On a typical Saturday during summertime, a good 4,000 customers show up to buy such delicacies as a Bacon Squealer (maple-glazed donut with two strips of bacon) or a Fleeing Felon Fritter or a custard-filled, chocolate-frosted Bismarck.

I couldn’t resist asking Ryno, “If requested to do so, do you serve a shot of insulin with your donuts?”

He replied instantly, “Instead of powdered sugar sprinkled on top, we can arrange to pulverize some metformin and sprinkle that on top.” Of course, one should always remember that the center of a regular donut is 100% sugar-free and fat-free.

Personally, I used to eat four or five donuts for breakfast, but I got tired of the hole thing.

Coming up June 1st is National Donut Day. It’s a day originally created by the Salvation Army to honor the men and women who served donuts to soldiers during World War I.

Today, most people have forgotten its original intention; all they know is that it’s a free donut day. For Ryno, it’s a day that will be 28 hours long, because he will spend it promoting donuts in interviews, TV spots, and a host of related activities.

During very busy times like this, not only on June 1st, he likes to say that “the donuts are not always pretty, but they are always pretty good.” Also during busy times, he sometimes assists customers at the counter, where he admits he is not as fast or as proficient as his regular counter personnel.

If a customer seems to be getting a little uptight at the relatively longer wait, he can always evoke a smile when he tells the customer, “I can write you a ticket or take you to jail faster.”

Attached to the Clare Cops & Donuts Bakery is its Traffic Stop Diner, where the menu itemizes great breakfasts and delicious sandwiches for lunch. You can try their Misdemeanor Wiener, for example, and don’t forget the Rookie Basket for the kiddies.

They also serve one of the finest Reuben sandwiches found anywhere. I ordered a whole one once, but I ended up eating only half, taking the other half home for another great meal, it was so huge.

Another thing to try, especially if you’re a coffee lover, is their Cops Coffee, which is available in three distinctive blends: medium roast (Day Shift), dark roast (Night Shift), and decaf (Off Duty). Personally, I love the Day Shift. Starbucks, eat your heart out!

On the other side of Cops & Donuts is police-themed merchandise shop. Here, you can get your mug shot taken behind bars, or you can buy a wide variety of T-shirts or coffee mugs with such slogans as “Don’t Glaze Me, Bro” and “DWI – Donuts Were Involved.”

It also sells police patch, toys, and other items – something for everyone.

On Ryno’s shirt, just below the Cops & Donuts emblem , the words “Coast to Coast” are printed. I ask him if his future plans included nation-wide expansion. It turns out that the “Coast to Coast” only extends to all the Michigan coastlines, and he has no intention of expanding outside the state, mainly because it’s too much of a risk. All donut companies that have tried to do so have ended in failure.

Ryno himself has 295 followers on Facebook – this doesn’t include his friends. Cops & Donuts has received over 55,000 “likes” on Facebook. Now that’s far in excess of any comparable businesses on Facebook.

Some of the success of Cops & Donuts can be attributed to its unique name and owners, but most of its success depends on good business acumen, outstanding products, and astute management.

Ryno is obviously a master of all three.