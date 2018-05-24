Faces in the Crowd- Mike Becker

May 24, 2018

By Gene Bodnar

Correspondent

I met Mike Becker about a year ago through a friend of mine who has known him most of his life. Over several visits to his home in the past year, I’ve learned that he is a man who has led a very fulfilling life in several areas, including law enforcement, Olympic sports, writing poetry, creating art, and being a downright great human being who is willing to help others in any way he can. He loves to inject humor into any conversation and welcomes visits from his many friends, and he still

loves to visit them as well.

Mike was born in the Florence Crittenden Home in Jackson, Michigan nearly 75 years ago. At the time of his birth, his mother was only 14 years old, so she gave him up for adoption, where he was adopted 3 weeks later by Margaret and Wilson Becker.

There was a one-year probation period for the adoption to occur. His father was sent off to war, which prolonged the adoption a bit, but his father, who was a medic on board a ship, returned home as a sergeant, and the adoption was soon finalized.

Mike says his father was a Greyhound bus driver, and he remembers moving around a lot in the state during his early years, which gave him the opportunity to meet lots of people, make friends quickly, and learn to judge people easily. Mike also says he is very proud to have had Margaret and Wilson as his parents, for they raised him well and gave him good standards to live by.

Attending school in Bay City, he developed polio in the first grade (1949). Doctors informed his parents that they should keep him indoors and at rest for a good recovery, but his parents couldn’t fathom doing such a thing to a 6 year old boy. Going beyond the doctor’s orders, they allowed him to play outside and to participate in all the activities of a normal childhood. Eventually, he recovered from polio.

Moving to Detroit where he attended public schools, he eventually moved to the Clare area in 1955. He attended Harrison High School for his 11th and 12th grades, graduating in 1966.

That same year, he met and married Sheila King, and he also became a police officer. He and Sheila adopted a daughter, Cheylene Dawn Becker, who today has two children and is the Vice President of J.D. Normal Industry in Troy. During Cheylene’s upbringing, Mike attended every sports event he could, with the result that he made many friends.

Mike spent over 20 years as a police officer, including 3 years as a Sergeant, and his last 10 years as the Clare Chief of Police, when he retired in 1986. At this time, he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. During his career, he is most proud of the kids he helped to make the right decisions in life. As he says, he “would rather put his arm around the kid rather than use that arm to lead him to jail.” His main philosophy is, “Be good; if you can’t be good, be better.” Nowadays, he is deeply rewarded by seeing the grandkids of the kids he helped take the right path.

During his career with the Clare Police Department, Mike was once with another police officer on a day that experienced a heavy snowfall. All of a sudden, that police officer disappeared from sight, having fallen into a deep unseen hole filled with tree branches and lots of snow. They had a dickens of a time pulling the poor soul out.

On another occasion, Mike himself was the victim of a deep hole, but this particular hole was a deep, thin one that had been dug for a telephone pole. He disappeared from view and could hardly move around, but fellow officers managed to pull him out.

Mike holds several distinctions besides being Chief of Police. He is the Father and creator of the State of Michigan Police Olympics. A prominent member of the Police Olympics, Steve Fraser, went on to become the 1984 Gold Medalist in Greco-Roman wrestling.

Another distinction of Mike’s is his membership in the State Frequency Allocation Board and Legislation Committee. The board assigns the Radio Frequencies with associated technical parameters for all wireless networks, not only for Michigan but for six surrounding states.

During his police career, Mike also began to write poetry and draw pictures. At first, his fellow policemen would joke about his writing, but they soon realized that he was quite serious, even to the point of saying, “Words are more important than anything.” Just four years ago, Mike’s book, “Words Not Bullets” was published.

I acquired a paperback copy as well as the audio edition of Mike’s book, which I listen to whenever I’m driving in my car. I was so touched by it that I wrote a review for it on Amazon.com, which states, “This collection of poetry is written by a man who obviously understands love and life, and is able to convey his feeling in words that are not only beautifully written but also deeply moving to one’s soul. Several of the poems will joyously elate you; others will bring tears to your eyes. The entire range of human emotions will be experienced by the time you finish reading the collection, and you will undoubtedly want to read many of these poems over and over again.”

Another group in which Mike became heavily involved was the Police Explorers, a varying group of teenagers who were taught how they could contribute to the community. For example, on one occasion the group painted numbers on curbs at individual homes to make them more easily identifiable by police and fire personnel. They also learned how law enforcement works and how to make the community a better place for all of its residents.

Mike and his wife were also involved with the Girl Scouts, especially in promoting and guiding the Girl Scout Olympics, which eventually touched more than 1,600 girls.

When he was 72 years old, with the help of a Clare genealogist, Mike met his birth mother for the first time – in a search that lasted over ten years, mainly because the adoption records were sealed. When he finally found her, his birth mother was an 86-year old lady named Dorothy (Fisher) Hemminger who lived in Oregon. Mike also learned that he had five brothers and sisters. Mike, his daughter Cheylene, and a friend flew to Oregon, where they met his mother and four of his siblings. Of course, this was a major highlight of his life.

Still living in the same place in Clare since 1966, Mike is a father and grandfather. He lost his wife Sheila to cancer in 2011, and he is confined to a wheelchair because of the multiple sclerosis. For more than 20 years after his retirement, he was a driver for the Amish community. He still gives occasional rides to help out friends and neighbors. In recent years, he developed diabetes, “post-polio,” and COPD, and he has had open-heart surgery. However, still an optimist, he believes all of these so-called “problems” are really gifts from God who gives him the “courage to reach out and help people to be the best they can be.” He adds, ”I will serve until the day I die.”

Of course, nobody can change the cards they are dealt in life, but, as Mike has proven, you can change the way you play the hand. Mike has become an expert at playing each hand, and he’s come out a winner every time.