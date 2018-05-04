Faces in the Crowd – Spicer-Torres Family

May 4, 2018

By Gene Bodnar

It is with great pleasure that I introduce you to the Spicer-Torres family who have been residents of Clare for over 25 years. I met them personally, one at a time, over a period of several months, and each one has left a highly favorable impression on me, and that impression continues to grow the more I learn about them.

Firstly, I met Kevin when he joined the Clare County Chess Club at the Pere Marquette District Library, where I learned he is also the Custodian of the Library. A few weeks later, I met Kevin’s Mom, Julia, when she attended a few of the chess classes at the Library along with Kevin.

Not long after that, Julia initiated the Spanish Club, which meets every Wednesday from 3:30 to 4:30 at the Library, so, being of partly Spanish descent myself, I decided to attend a couple of their meetings, mostly out of curiosity.

On the second meeting I attended, I met Don, who has had a most interesting life. Finally, I at least spoke with Kelly on a few occasions, for she is one of the Assistant Librarians at the Library, but what impressed me most about her are her short, captivating, story-telling video creations. Let me tell you more about each of these four family members.

Let’s start with Julia. She was born in El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain, which is located six miles northeast of Cadiz across the Bay of Cadiz. The town gains its fame from the fact that Christopher Columbus set sail on his second expedition to the Americas from this point. In fact, Julia’s ancestors owned the castle from which Columbus took on stores for the journey.

During her youth, Julia attended Cristobal Colon School, which is the Spanish name for Christopher Columbus.

Julia was 23 years old when she met Don through a friend of a friend. They met in Rota, where Don was stationed at a NATO naval base as a cryptologist in the U.S. Navy. Don spent ten years from 1982 to 1992 in the navy, initially being stationed in Norfolk, Virginia, then Iceland, and finally Rota, Spain. At the time of their meeting, Julia had recently broken her arm through a disastrous accident on a moped, so one arm was in a cast. They soon fell in love and were married in 1992, and Don left the Navy.

Don brought his new bride to Lake George. Julia thought she was going to California. Not long afterwards, Julia returned to Spain, where she learned she was pregnant with their first child, Rocio. Meanwhile, Don, remaining in the Clare area, found a job as a dishwasher at the local Big Boy Restaurant, and he also returned to school. His goal was to finish his education, then return to Spain to become a nurse with the Spanish Red Cross. Unfortunately, he discovered that the papers were not transferable to Spain. Rocio had been born in 1995; her name means “morning dew” in Spanish, but most people know her as Kelly today. During this time, Don also worked as a bartender. He soon learned that Julia was pregnant once again.

Soon, Don returned to the Clare area by himself, where he worked a full-time job and two part-time jobs in order to acquire enough money for plane tickets for his wife, daughter, and soon-to-be-born son, as well as to find a permanent residence in Clare for his family. Life was not easy. Eventually, he accumulated enough money to fly his family to Clare.

Reunited at last! A short time later, Kevin was born in Midland. Julia, of course, wanted to get a job, too, to help contribute to their survival. However, in order for Julia to work, she had to have transportation, but in order to drive a car, she had to first get a driver’s license. In order to get a driver’s license, she thought she had to speak English. Don spent many intensive hours training Julia on how to speak English. Finally, she learned it well enough to take the written driver’s test. Of course, she spoke English with a Spanish accent, so the clerk at the Secretary of State’s Office ask her what language she spoke. The clerk then proceeded to give her the written exam, all printed in Spanish!

Julia was finally able to gain employment. She worked at the local Wendy’s Restaurant for the next 10 years. Meanwhile, Don attended Mid-Michigan, where he eventually attained a degree and became a Registered Nurse.

Don spent 11 years working in mental health at the Mount Pleasant Center. In a second job, he also worked at the Midland Hospital as well as in nursing homes. In addition, he is involved in agency nursing, which means he is hired for temporary nursing, especially with mental health personnel. Moreover, he has recently become involved in hospice care. Thus, he has devoted many years to helping others who are in less fortunate circumstances. On top of all this, Don is also experienced in computer technology, especially in electronically creating medical records for hospitals and other medical personnel.

On March 24th of this year, Don’s son, Kevin, who is now 20 year old, asked his Dad if he would play a game of badminton with him. His Dad accepted the challenge. As they left, Julia said, “Kevin, don’t kill your father.” During the course of the game, Don indeed suffered a severe heart attack with 100% blockage. Fortunately, he has recovered well and rapidly. Only a month after this dreadful event, he appears to be healthy and hale, but I don’t think any more badminton games are in his immediate future.

Both Don and Julia are proponents of Life Leadership, which is a group devoted to improving not only personal life styles but also financial and professional life styles. The organization offers audios, videos, and books in both physical and digital formats, as well as interactive educational experiences in language learning and sales skills. Additionally, it offers services designed for financial fitness, including how to make more money, how to get out of debt, and how to pay less taxes.

Kevin is not only an avid badminton player but he has also won quite a few trophies at running. His favorite sport is soccer.

He’s also quite the musician, first learning to play the trombone, then progressing to the trumpet, the harmonica, and several other instruments. His Dad says he doesn’t just learn to play but he becomes proficient and even excels at whatever he learns, and he’s always learning new things. For example, Kevin’s Mom taught him to play chess, so he joined the Chess Club at the Library, where he has become quite adept at the game, even to the point of winning a game against a formidable tournament player. Even at his job as Custodian at the Library, he can be seen taking on the duties of the assistant librarian. He obviously has the will to excel at whatever he attempts.

Kelly is also a runner, like her brother, and she also works at the Library as an Assistant Librarian. She has a special interest in creating short videos that tell a story. She created a very moving video of her own brother and his girlfriend that leaves the viewer in a bit of awe. She will shortly be creating such a video for the Animal Shelter on animals put up for adoption, which will be published under her “Video by Theo.”

For three months out of every year, three of the family members – Julia, Rocio, and Kevin — return to El Puerto de Santa Maria for a vacation, as they have done for many years. Don stays home during this time, works a lot of overtime, and feeds and takes care of Rocio’s collection of animals, including a cat, dog, hamster, fish, and a gerbil that disappeared years ago, having escaped the cage and lives under the house. Don calls it a zoo.

Rocio and Kevin have the distinction of being citizens of both Spain and the United States – dual citizenships. Julia maintains her citizenship in Spain. All four family members experience and share the culture of both nations.

The Spicer-Torres family is a definite asset to the Clare community in their own right. Don and Julia have been active in the community, as I have discussed, for more than 25 years. They have raised two splendid children to young adulthood in a fashion that should be admired and emulated by most parents.

You can meet these folks by attending one of the Spanish Club meetings at the Library. Although members usually speak Spanish, this is not a requirement. I attended 3 or 4 of the meetings so far, but the only Spanish I know are words like “bueno” and “amigo” and “si.” Different people show up at different times, some to learn the language, some to discuss the culture, some to communicate in Spanish, and others just out of curiosity. Whatever the reason, drop in and say “Ola.” You will be enlightened and immensely impressed by the experience.