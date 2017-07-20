Fair sponsors recognized

Mid-Michigan Community College is a  Sponsor of the 2017 Clare County Fair! Board Member Betty Mussell accepts a  check from MMCC’s Matt Miller

Mid-Michigan Community College is a 
Sponsor of the 2017 Clare County Fair!
Board Member Betty Mussell accepts a 
check from MMCC’s Matt Miller

Board Member Lamar Gunden accepts a  check from  Clare Hometown Chiropractic, once again becoming a Sponsor for the 2017 Clare County Fair.

Board Member Lamar Gunden accepts a 
check from  Clare Hometown Chiropractic,
once again becoming a Sponsor for the
2017 Clare County Fair.

Thank you McConnell Farm Supply for another year as a 2017 Clare County Fair Sponsor!! Lamar Gunden accepts a check from the McConnell crew.

Thank you McConnell Farm Supply for another year as a 2017 Clare County Fair
Sponsor!! Lamar Gunden accepts a check from the McConnell crew.

Mercantile Bank helping the 2017 Clare County Fair by becoming sponsor!! Pictured is Dan Timmons and crew in front of the vault! 

Mercantile Bank helping the 2017 Clare County Fair by becoming sponsor!! Pictured is Dan Timmons and crew in front of the vault! 

Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Current day month ye@r *

'