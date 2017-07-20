Fair sponsors recognized
Mid-Michigan Community College is a
Sponsor of the 2017 Clare County Fair!
Board Member Betty Mussell accepts a
check from MMCC’s Matt Miller
Board Member Lamar Gunden accepts a
check from Clare Hometown Chiropractic,
once again becoming a Sponsor for the
2017 Clare County Fair.
Thank you McConnell Farm Supply for another year as a 2017 Clare County Fair
Sponsor!! Lamar Gunden accepts a check from the McConnell crew.
Mercantile Bank helping the 2017 Clare County Fair by becoming sponsor!! Pictured is Dan Timmons and crew in front of the vault!
