Fair Waste Services now open in Clare, Chase, Sheridan

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

For more than 30 years the Fair family has operated a Salvage company based in Clare, establishing a great business and a sterling reputation around Mid-Michigan.

Now they have expanded. The family recently started a new business, “Fair Waste Services,” a roll-off waste container service that delivers and picks up dumpsters from each of their three Fair Salvage locations – in Clare, their Montcalm Division in Sheridan and in the one in Chase.

“This is not connected with our scrap collection business,” stressed Jon Fair. “It has nothing to do with scrap metal.”

He said they opened the new enterprise in November and it has been going strong since then. “We have been busier than we expected,” he said, “and it isn’t even spring yet.”

They have been so busy in fact, that they are now in the process of buying a new truck, which will be delivered Monday, giving them a fleet of three vehicles for dumpster pick-up and delivery. And they are planning to increase their number of dumpster containers available from 60 to 100 in the next three months.

The new company specializes in dumpsters in 10, 20, 30, 40, and 60 yard sizes to fill any need from a residential renovation or remodel project to an industrial or commercial renovation or building project. The filled dumpsters are delivered to landfills in the same area where they are used, Jon said.

Their website says, “Our dumpsters are ideal for different kinds of projects ranging from home remodeling to full-scale commercial demolition.”

Fair Waste Services may be new, but Fair Salvage has been operated by the family since Floyd, Sharlene and son Steve Fair started the original business in December of 1986. “Those first years were quite an adventure,” said Sharlene in a 2011 interview. “Every talent available was used to help the business.”

The family help and hard work paid off. Nowadays grandson Jon is a big part of the salvage and waste container businesses that are now available in all-three of the mid-Michigan locations.

The new Fair Waste Services are based out of the main salvage offices, but they have a separate phone and website for the dumpster service.

They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the phone number for the dumpster service is 989-229-7000. Check out their website at fairwasteservices.com to see what they have.