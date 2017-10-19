Fall is here!

Photo by Pat Maurer

Photo by Pat Maurer

Fall colors in the area are near their peak with beautiful color showing between Clare and Harrison, both on Old U.S. 27 (as shown above) and from the U.S. 127 Freeway, where the colors are even more brilliant.

