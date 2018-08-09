Family escapes house fire without injury

August 9, 2018

By Pat Maurer

A Wednesday afternoon fire on West Surrey Road destroyed a home on Surrey Road.

Keith Cousineau owned the home, which was the residence of his son Trent and his family.

Surrey Township Fire Chief Dave Williams said the call came in around 3:04 p.m. August 8th.

He said the family, including two children were able to escape without injury and call the Fire Department.

Williams said he believes that the fire may have been started by a candle in the kitchen of the single story home at 2194 West Surrey Road, just east of Ludington Drive (M-115). He said the home was about 24 feet by 30 feet.

Firefighters from Surrey, Clare and Garfield Fire Departments were on the scene for approximately three hours, Williams said.