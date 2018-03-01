Family testifies on bill to honor Friese

March 1, 2018

The family of deceased Army Specialist Robert M. Friese and Clare County Veteran Services Director Renee Haley joined state Rep. Jason Wentworth today before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to name a portion of highway in Clare County after the fallen soldier.

Friese’s mother Cindy Friese, his fiancé Brittany Minterfering, and her mother and grandmother, Lori Minterfering and Pam Heath testified in support of Wentworth’s bill to rename the highway.

“Robert Friese is a hometown hero who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving the country that he loved,” said Rep. Wentworth, of Clare. “He made a huge impact on our community and this is a fitting tribute for him in Clare County.”

On April 29, 2011, Friese was killed in Kut, Iraq when his unit was attacked by enemy forces.

Friese was a recipient of the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign star. The bill will rename a portion of Business Route 127 as the SPC Robert Friese Memorial Highway.

House Bill 5394 now moves to the full House for consideration.