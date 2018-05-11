Farm market kicks off in Farwell

May 11, 2018

By Steve Landon
Correspondent

One sure fire sign spring has sprung is the opening of area farm markets like the Village of Farwell Farmers’ Market. On Saturday May 5th the 2018 season officially got underway with several vendors offering everything from crafts to fresh maple syrup.

In the weeks ahead produce and other homegrown items will be coming to the market as the growing season advances into the hot summers months.

Most weeks the Village Market has a project or activity for youngsters to participate in while grown ups shop.

Most weeks the Village Market has a project or activity for youngsters to participate in while grown ups shop.


Farming, gardening, growing great organic foods and producing unique crafts is not just for adults it’s for kids as well. In the coming week’s youngsters will be able to do a number of fun projects in the Market’s Sprouts Gardening Club held each Saturday. A complete list of activities can be picked up at the market during regular business hours
Vendor Booth space covering 10’ x 10’ inside or outdoor are just $8.00 each

The Farwell Farmer’s Market located at the corner of South Hall and Illinois Street, is open Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. accepts EBT/SNAP, Credit/Debit, WIC & Senior Fresh and Double up Food Buck’s.

Located at the corner of South Hall and Illinois Street, the market is open rain or shine Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. from the first Saturday in May to the second Saturday of October.

When you come to the market you will find many vendors with arts, jewelry and crafts on display waiting to be sold.

When you come to the market you will find many vendors with arts, jewelry and crafts on display waiting to be sold.


For more information call 989-588-9926 or http://www.farwellfarmersmarket.org or check them out Facebook under Farwell Farmers Market.

Share This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Current day month ye@r *