Farm market kicks off in Farwell

May 11, 2018

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

One sure fire sign spring has sprung is the opening of area farm markets like the Village of Farwell Farmers’ Market. On Saturday May 5th the 2018 season officially got underway with several vendors offering everything from crafts to fresh maple syrup.

In the weeks ahead produce and other homegrown items will be coming to the market as the growing season advances into the hot summers months.



Farming, gardening, growing great organic foods and producing unique crafts is not just for adults it’s for kids as well. In the coming week’s youngsters will be able to do a number of fun projects in the Market’s Sprouts Gardening Club held each Saturday. A complete list of activities can be picked up at the market during regular business hoursVendor Booth space covering 10’ x 10’ inside or outdoor are just $8.00 each

The Farwell Farmer’s Market located at the corner of South Hall and Illinois Street, is open Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. accepts EBT/SNAP, Credit/Debit, WIC & Senior Fresh and Double up Food Buck’s.

Located at the corner of South Hall and Illinois Street, the market is open rain or shine Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. from the first Saturday in May to the second Saturday of October.



For more information call 989-588-9926 or http://www.farwellfarmersmarket.org or check them out Facebook under Farwell Farmers Market.