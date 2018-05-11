Farm market kicks off in Farwell

May 11, 2018
By Steve Landon
Correspondent
One sure fire sign spring has sprung is the opening of area farm markets like the Village of Farwell Farmers’ Market. On Saturday May 5th the 2018 season officially got underway with several vendors offering everything from crafts to fresh maple syrup.
In the weeks ahead produce and other homegrown items will be coming to the market as the growing season advances into the hot summers months.
The Farwell Farmer’s Market located at the corner of South Hall and Illinois Street, is open Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. accepts EBT/SNAP, Credit/Debit, WIC & Senior Fresh and Double up Food Buck’s.
