Farwell Band earns “1” rating

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Band Director Paul Shimmons reported Monday evening that the Farwell high School Symphonic Band earned an overall rating of ‘1’ for the fourth year in a row at the recent State Band and Orchestra Festival. Board of Education President Shari Buccilli expressed her excitement for how well the band performed at the festival.

Shimmons also reminded the board of the upcoming play on May 5,6 and 7 and the Middle School and High School band concerts on May 11 and 12 respectively.

In another matter, the board discussed a plan to separate the Director of Transportation & Maintenance position into two separate positions, a Director of Transportation and a Director of Buildings and Grounds. The change would require elimination of the current dispatcher position in the transportation department. Salaries for both were proposed but not finalized, but the plan did not mean an increased cost to the district.

In other business at the meeting:

*During his report to the BOE, Superintendent Carl Seiter congratulated Mrs. Gross and the Elementary School on receiving a Michigan Department of Education grant for Early Literacy Assessments.

*The board approved the integration of Algebra II standards into the Clare-Gladwin Regional Education School District’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. The change will increase opportunity for students to meet the Michigan Merit Core graduation requirements.

*Annual budgets for the General Fund, Special Education and Vocational Education were presented by the CGRESD. A vote on the budgets will be held at the May 15 meeting of the board.

*The board met in two closed sessions with the first resulting in a suspension of one student for the remainder of the years and the second with the expulsion of a student.

Business at the April 17 meeting of the BOE included:

*Discussion of plans for next year including moving fourth grade into the Middle School and eighth grade into the High School and reassigning the current Spanish teacher to the high school to teach Spanish and English and not replacing teachers who have submitted retirement letters.

*The resignation of Cody McConnell, current Director of Transportation & Maintenance, was approved and the retirement of Dawn Wood, 5th grade Social Studies teacher was approved.

*High School Principal Dr. Dee Yarger reported that student Hannah Averill had been recognized by Mid Michigan Community College for her outstanding academic achievements.

*The board approved monthly operational invoices totaling $1,459,802.63.