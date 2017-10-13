Farwell band named best at Alma

10-13-17 Farwell Band

Farwell High School took home the trophy on Saturday, October 7, 2017 at the Alma Invitational. Farwell snagged first place, along with Best Marching, Best Music and Best Colorguard.

