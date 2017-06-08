Farwell Board looks for way to cut $300K deficit

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Because they are facing a $323,000 deficit in the next school year, the Farwell Board of Education is looking at ways to save some money for the district.

“We are trying to cut that amount by $50,000,” Superintendent Carl Seiter told the board. “We are planning for a $100 per pupil increase in State Aid, but because the State Aid Fund is large this year, we could be $160 per student.” He said he wasn’t depending on that though.

He said depending on the number of kindergarten students coming in, one kindergarten teacher might be laid off, saving the district some money.

Seiter also outlined the need for a bus with a ramp to handle the need for transporting a special needs student on a daily basis. He said a bus outfitted with a ramp would cost about $65,000 to $75,000 but that they only seat up to 65. The school transports well over 100 students to MMCC daily so a larger capacity is needed. He said a three year lease would cost about $16,000 annually.

He said he is looking into other options.

He also asked the board if they wanted him to look into privatizing bussing. “I’m not saying I want to do this,” he said. “I don’t want to ask for bids if you (the board) aren’t comfortable with this. It could lead to a lot of controversy.”

A lengthy discussion on the matter followed. Seiter said Business Manager Emily Kearney had estimated a savings to the district of $50,000 to $75,000 based on information from Harrison, who contracts with an outside firm for their student transportation. Seiter said he would ask the board if they wanted to continue looking into this at the next meeting June 19.

Wednesday Seiter said in a phone interview that he had discovered that a contract for bussing students would not include the cost of fuel, which he estimated at $50,000 to $60,000 annually resulting in a savings of only $15,000 to $25,000 annually. “I am going to recommend to the board not to go out for bids”, he said. He said he would contact each of the board members by email and probably wouldn’t even have the item on the next agenda.

Another discussion that took a lot of time at the Monday meeting involved the first reading of the NEOLA policies (North East Ohio Learning Associates), a partner company to the Michigan Association of School Boards that provides policy services for boards of education.

Seiter went over the required updates including a new policy of definitions and requirements for homeless students in the district. “It requires us to act in the best interests of the child. We are required to accept any homeless student, even without the documents we normally need.”

He said homeless students and those in foster care were included.

Another change says the administration cannot write anything that would aid a person in finding another job if they believe there was sexual contact with a student. The summary said, “Per ESSA, it now violates the federal law to assist a previous employee in obtaining a job if that employee engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor or student.”

Compensation for board members was also discussed at length. A change in the reimbursement amount for state level conferences was added, upping the breakfast allowance from $10 to $20; the lunch allowance from $20 to $30; and the dinner allowance from $30 to $50. Other meetings including classes will remain the same. Room costs and the cost of classes is reimbursed by the district.

Board President Shari Buccilli said she though the reimbursement for mileage should be eliminated for board members. Holly Thrush disagreed, saying the amount was not that much per board member.

Buccilli said, “We, as a whole, need to be conscious of costs, and not spend so much.” Thrush also said the per-meeting pay should be left for those who really need it.

Another change was a stipulation that “crowd funding” to raise money for the school must have the Superintendent’s approval. Seiter’s summary said, “This policy updates to say that Superintendent must approve every use of district resources/facilities/logo/etc. In addition, the use of ‘crowd funding’ (Go Fund Me pages on Social Media) must be approved by the superintendent.”

Other policies covered a “bad debt” guideline for food services; new rules for discipline covering “seclusion and restraint,” now allowed only in emergency situations. “This could include sending a student out of class to sit in the hall,” Seiter said.

The guidelines for insurance, specifically the Affordable Care Act, were also discussed.

Other business at the meeting included:

Approval of the retirement on Elementary School Para-professional Pam Grider, who has been with the district for 29 years.

Discussion on the annual Michigan High School Athletic Association annual resolution, scheduled for approval at the next meeting.

Discussion on the annual renewal of the Chartwell Contract, which includes a 2.3 percent increase.

A closed session to discuss the superintendent evaluation.