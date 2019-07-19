Farwell BOE gives thumbs up to bond application

July 19, 2019



Superintendent Steven Scoville explains how a sinking fund would finance building and infrastructure while leaving the general fund intact for student education.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

At a special Board of Education meeting Monday evening Superintendent Steven Scoville outlined the scope of the Preliminary Qualification Application for a November 5th bond referendum.



Following a discussion of the district-wide improvements that the bond will finance, the BOE voted to approve the Preliminary qualification application. Now the state needs to approve it.



He said, “The new reduced bond proposal was created as a result of two community forums in May and June. Community input helped to structure a bond that accomplishes many of the school district’s immediate critical needs – in fewer years – with less interest.”



He continued, “The priorities for the bond remain: safety, security, improved educational spaces and system efficiencies. This is a good compromise – it addresses many of our immediate critical needs, but does it in a manner that has a lesser impact on our taxpayers.”



At a special meeting Friday, June 7th, the Farwell Board of Education voted 5-1 to pursue a 2.1 mill bond renewal with a .9 mill increase for 19 years and three months in the November election. If approved by voters the proposal was expected to raise over $19 million to address the district’s needs.



Because of an increased tax base, the renewal of the present bond millage plus an additional .9 mills will raise $20,100,000 over the 19 year time frame.



“The new proposal cuts off five and nearly $8 million ($7,943,896) in interest from the May proposal,” Scoville added.



The needs of the district include: comprehensive Elementary School upgrades including playground equipment and fencing, a parking/parking entrance, demolishing the 1949 (Teachout) wing and, and building six new classrooms; replacing 18 aging boilers with four new ones; mechanical and control upgrades to the buildings; roof replacement in the Elementary, Middle and High Schools; district-wide safety and security upgrades; resurfacing the HS gym floor; and replacing MS flooring.



Other needs are an improved JPAC drop off and pick up; district wide public address system upgrades; replacing windows and doors; exterior LED lighting; district-wide clock upgrades and additions; bus garage improvements; Timberland improvements; sports complex improvements and repair and resurfacing of the track, a new ticket booth, fence, well pressure tank and a new electrical shed.



The original plan to remodel the Elementary building’s East Wing, built in 1954, won’t be included in the new bond issue, although Scoville said at the last meeting, “It would have to be addressed in the Board’s Long Range Plan.”



Savings generated from the renovations, guaranteed by Johnson Controls, will be the beginning of a fund for maintenance and future improvements.

The BOE continued working on developing a comprehensive long-range comprehensive facilities and Infrastructure plan. “This is just one of the five components of the district’s Dynamic Plan,” Scoville said.



“Those components include communication and engagement, financial stability, curriculum, resources and facilities and infrastructure.”

“Needs not addressed by the bond will be addressed through multiple methods,” Scoville continued. “Several of the needed improvements at the Kerwin L. Paesens Athletic Complex will be accomplished by the Sports Boosters. Other needs not address by the current bond proposal will be targeted for a future sinking fund proposal.”



Scoville said, “A key goal of our facilities and infrastructure plan should be to transition from a bond approach to a Sinking Fund approach in the future. Although sinking funds are not a solution to address our immediate needs, they do remain a good tool to address future facilities needs in an interest free manner. A key factor in using a sinking fund is to start the fund before it is needed. If you are going to need to replace a roof in 2025, you will need to start a sinking fund in 2020 or 2021 to generate the funds to accomplish this task.”



He said the community will continue to be asked to participate in the development of a detailed “Facilities and Infrastructure Plan.”



At Monday’s meeting, the BOE discussed a millage for a “Sinking Fund” in 2020 or 2021. A one-half mill sinking fund for ten years would raise $2 million, one mill for the next 8 years would raise nearly $4.4 million. After the bond ends, a three-mill sinking fund would raise more than $12 million.

One drawback, Scoville said, is that a sinking fund is subject to a Headlee Rollback.



Audience members had questions about the bond funds and a proposed sinking fund.



Rex Raymond asked what the repair plans were for the track. Scoville said repaving and resurfacing would be in the plan. He noted that a $102,000 security grant will pay for the entrance at the middle school and a PA system at the high school and for door hardware.



Jane Jaime asked about funding to begin the new day care. Scoville said the funding will come from tuition. He added, “If we have a student for preschool and day care, we have a much better chance to make them an Eagle for their whole career.”



Jaime added, “The community needs to know about these projects.”

Board member Kellee Robinson said, “We need to tell the community without confusing people; let people know why we need the bond and let them know about our plans for the future with savings through a sinking fund for future district building and grounds needs.”



Cheryl Wyatt said, “People want to know what their support (for this bond issue) will get for their children.”



Scoville replied, better education. “If we take money away from the kids to maintain buildings, we hurt their education.”



Wyatt stressed being positive. “If you focus on the flaws, it turns people away. Stress how this would improve things for our kids.”



Jaime added, “There was a lot of negativity in the last bond issue. It’s better to focus on the positive things.”



Robinson added, “We need to target the 18 to 25 year old (voters) on how important this is, and also work on getting absentee voters – when they get their ballots.”



She said, “We are trying to make our school the safest and best that we can.”



Raymond commented on the district’s fund balance. “We’re at 5.6 percent. The state is going to take over if it gets to five percent.”



Scoville noted that the fund balance has increased. “We plan not to replace four teachers while still offering more programs then last year.”



Jaime said, “We need to know if the 4th Friday count shows that our enrollment is up.” Robinson added, “And that our fund balance is increasing.”



Other business at the special meeting included:

*Approval of the athletic handbook;

*Approval of a correction to Mike Groulx’s contract;

*Approve of a performance resolution for the fiber project;

*First reading and discussion of Neola Policy 2410;

*Approval of the GASB 84 bank account name change from class funds and special activities to a Special Revenue Fund, a new accounting requirement



