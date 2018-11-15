Farwell BOE hires new business manager, Campbell elected

November 15, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Farwell’s Board of Education unanimously approved hiring Dorothy Boge as the district’s new business manager at their regular meeting November 5th. She replaces Emily Kearney, who has been the business manager since October of 2016 and left recently to take a position in Cadillac.

Boge comes to the district with 32 years of experience in business management and accounting.

She was the Business Services Manager at Mid Michigan Community College from July of 2015 to the present; a Payroll Technician and MMCC from February 2006 to July of 2015; a Payroll/Accounting Clerk at Labelle Management from 1998 to 2006; and Office Manager at Entre Computer Center from 1991 to ‘98 and Micro Age Computers from 1986 to ’91.

Boge has an Associate Degree in Business Administration from MMCC; a BA of Science in Business Administration from Central Michigan University and a Master of Science Administration in Human Resources from CMU. She graduated from Shepherd Public Schools.

In a call after Tuesday’s election, Superintendent Steve Scoville also reported last week that Jade Campbell was the winner in a race for the seat of Incumbent Holly Thrush on the BOE. Both were write-in candidates and the results were not available at press time last week. Campbell had 427 votes cast for her, and Thrush had 289 in the General Election November 6th.

Although the board won’t vote on the matter until next month, after some discussion at the meeting November 6th, the board consensus was to go with the 40-member Bond Steering Committee’s recommendation and ask voters to approve a 25 year renewal in May of the current bond millage which will be expiring plus an additional mill for building renovations.

Scoville outlined three possibilities, a renewal of the bond debt millage which he said would not mean any increase in taxes and would only allow enough additional funds to update the Elementary School; a renewal with an additional ½ mill for building improvements; and a bond millage renewal with the additional 1 mill.

If approved in May by district voters, the renewal of the bond millage plus the additional mill would provide funds for much needed upgrades to the district’s facilities.

Six more new hires were approved by the board at the meeting. LouEllen Maynard was hired at an Elementary School Paraprofessional; Markus Wilkes was hired for the High School Wrestling coach position; Ryan Sersaw was named as the new JV Boys Basketball coach; Rick Fleming was approved as the Varsity Boys Basketball Coach; Rose Stewart will fill a kitchen position; and Allison Lerew-Cordier was hired as a 4th grade English Language Arts teacher.

The board approved three resignations and one retirement at the meeting: the resignations of Middle School Paraprofessional McKenzie Otto; Maintenance Director Bob Avis; and JV Boys Basketball Coach Bob Byard. Also approved was the retirement of Kitchen employee Judith Bartkowiak.

Other business at the board meeting included:

*Approval of a purchase and installation agreement with AmComm Telecommunications Inc., who will be installing a new fiber connections between Clare and Farwell. The board approved three resolutions: the purchase and installations agreement; a loan agreement for fiber installation make ready costs; and a resolution to obtain a four-year loan from Isabella Bank for the AmComm portion of the fiber project. The cost will be $85,000. The new fiber is necessary because Spectrum-Charter has announced their intention to eliminate the fiber now in use.

*A presentation by Alice Russell, Thomas Adams and Brianna Parker on the High School Best Focus Class which allows students to explore careers and job skills in the area through study, field trips and speakers.

*A report from Scoville that there are six applications for Maintenance Director.

*A recommendation that the board look at purchasing a snowplow truck rather than a “Gator”.

*Approval of a $100 donations from JBC Golf Carts and a $750 donation from Kap Paesens.

*Naming FHS Students of the Month including 8th grade – Avery Cotton; 9th grade Alexandria Brown; 10th grade Alec Harrison; 11th grade Elisabeth Dawes; 11th grade Steven Kelley; and Timberland student Dakota Burch.

*Approval of monthly operational invoices totaling $259,475.17