Farwell BOE honors track teams

June 6, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Athletic Director Michael Groulx with Jenna Odykirk, Mia Fetzer and Zach Carpenter, who all qualified for State in Track.

Athletic Director Michael Groulx presented three members of the track team to the Farwell Board of Education Monday evening and outlined their accomplishments as well as those of other team members of Boys Baseball, Girls Softball, and Boys Golf.



Farwell senior Jenna Odykirk was a Jack Pine Conference Champion in the girls’ 100 meter and 200 meter dash and in the long jump. She was Division 3 Regional Champion in the girls 100 and 200 meter dash and placed 3rd in the 200 meter and 5th in the 100 meter dash at the State finals.



Senior Zach Carpenter was named Jack Pine Champion in the boys’ shot put, finished 3rd at the Division 3 regionals and competed in the Division 3 State Championships.



Junior Mia Fetzer was Jack Pine Champion in the girls’ shot put, Division 3 Regional Champion in shot put and competed at the Division 3 State Track Championships.



Groulx also noted that in Boys Baseball Senior Jay Thrush and Junior Johnny Cogswell were selected for the second team; in Girls Softball Senior Harley Crawford was named first team in the all Jack Pine Conference and Senior Katheron White and Freshman Emma Swarthout were selected for the second team all-Jack Pine Conference. Honorable mention in the all Jack Pine Conference went to Senior Sidney Seybert, Senior Madi Hensley and Junior Soyer Barnett.



In Boys Golf, Bryan Pritchard was named second team in the all mid-Michigan Golf Conference.



In another matter, the BOE held a discussion on the “fairness” of the criteria used to select Valedictorians and Salutatorian during their review of the new High School Student Handbook. The selections are based equally on the student’s GPA and SAT test results. The board considered whether that should continue and after consideration, decided to leave it in this fall’s handbook and revisit the matter for next year.



Tom Pirnstill gave a presentation and his thanks to the board and all of the others who helped to make the 15th Paula Pirnstill Memorial Health Fair a success.



Another presentation was on the Elementary progress to implement the 3rd Grade Reading Law, which measures students’ reading ability by third grade. The presentation was given by Elementary principal Cathy Gross. “We’re getting the kids ready for the read by third grade law with a program and testing.” She said. She noted that FES didn’t have retentions because of the teachers’ extensive work on the matter.



Other business at the meeting included:

*The approval of hiring Eric Deleon for Transportation and Luke Epple as a High School Teacher.



*Approving the resignations of Middle School Parapro Jennifer Peters who is retiring; Fiscal Assistant Valerie Beardsley; the retirement of 4th Grade Teacher Andrea Wood; and the retirement of Middle School Parapro Rhonda Shilling.



*Superintendent Steven Scoville reported that he is looking into a fall program of Day Care through the RESD. The program would be handled through the Clare Gladwin RESD and provide rental income to the district.

The board adjourned to closed session.

