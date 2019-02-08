Farwell BOE honors wrestlers, powerlifters

February 8, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Farwell’s Powerlifting Team was honored at the Farwell Board of Education meeting Monday evening.

Coach Travis Waddell introduced the four team members who qualified for State competition in Ionia on March 9th after the team placed second at Regional

competition in Manistee.

The High School Wrestling Team was also honored. Coach Markus Wilkes said Jay Thrush was named the Jack Pine Conference champion and six students will participate in Districts Saturday in Freeland. He talked about the team’s sportsmanship which has been mentioned by other schools.

The resolution calling for a Special Election for the Bond Proposal on May 7th was unanimously approved by the BOE. Superintendent Steven Scoville said in his report to the board that the Critical Incident Training for the team was postponed due to the weather; that the Medical Emergency Response Team would be put together and they were working on getting doors re-numbered for easy visibility from the road. He said a Michigan State Police Safety and Security Grant was being written to include some items included in the bond renovations including door keys and secure entrances. He also said there are bond community meetings scheduled Tuesday, February 5th in the United Methodist Church basement.

In another matter the BOE approved an expenditure of $1,094.62 to purchase a lot from the Village of Farwell. Audience members said the board should find out the cash value of the property, noting it will likely be much higher than the purchase price.

He also noted there are Forestry Stewardship Plan grants available.

During administrative reports, Athletic Director and Dean Mike Groulx reported on the wrestling successes and noted that Snowfest has been moved to February 15 and 16.

High School Principal Dr. Dee Yarger noted the high school has a good reason to celebrate with the recent “B” grade in the Mackinaw Center Bridge report giving Farwell the only “B” grade in Clare County.

Maintenance Director Johns reported working to develop a preventative/predictive maintenance schedule and noted that the boilers are currently operational.

The board also approved hiring Riley Soloc as a custodian and Mathew Helmer as a bus driver and accepted the resignation of Middle School Parapro Michelle Boyd.

Monthly operation invoices totaling $483,503.97 were approved by the board.

Farwell High School Students of the Month include 8th-Zoe Sharp; 9th-Melanie Hall; 10th-Tyler Buzanowski; 11th-Mia Fetzer; 12th-Hunter Sponseller; and Timberland – Paige Schoonover.