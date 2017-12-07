Farwell BOE okays teamsters contract

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Farwell Board of Education approved a three-year contract, which includes this school year, 2017-18, with the Teamsters Union at their meeting Monday evening.

The contract keeps wages at the same level as last year with one holiday, Memorial Day, added, wording clarification changing five days to five working days, the addition of one-half day to sick days, changing ten dock days (days without pay) from ten to five and includes wage openers for years 2018-19 and 2019-20.

The unusually short meeting also included a presentation by senior Morgan Silvestro on her experiences in the Agriculture Program at Coleman High School and at the National Future Farmers of America Conference.

Morgan attends Coleman’s Agriscience class which focuses on the science aspect of agriculture. When she began classes, she helped raise 260 chicks. Later in the year, she said, the class will be raising a cow and some pigs.

At the FFA Convention in Indianapolis her group of eight students were able to tour thousands of exhibits and booths. Approximately 70,000 attended the conference.

A report from Farwell new superintendent, David O’Bryant included thank-yous to the Saginaw Plumbing and Steamfitting Supervisors Training Trust for a donation to the Farwell Area School’s bands; a thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Gaul for their donation to Farwell high School; to VFW Post 3039 for their spring donation to help purchase an AED and help fund the Eagle Wall of Honor; and a thank you to American Legion Post 448 for a $700 donation to the FHS Student Council.

Board member Joe Maxey spoke during the meeting about a possible bond issue for 2018, and the Physical Plant-Facilities Audit Review by Wolgast was reviewed with a corporation representative.

Other business at the meeting included:

*Approval of High School Art Teacher Krysta Leutz.

*Approval of FHS Special Education teacher Brookelle Antonides.

*Two closed sessions to discuss student discipline issues.