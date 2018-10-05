Farwell BOE says goodbye to House, hello to Scoville

October 5, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Monday was an unusual day for the Farwell Board of Education.

It was a meeting with two superintendents at the table with the board.

Interim Superintendent Tom House was there with new Superintendent Steven Scoville, who took over the position that day.

The three-year contract with Scoville was approved by the board with an annual base salary of $100,000 the first year, an increase to $101 for 2019-20 and $102,000 in the third year. In addition he will receive additional compensation for a tax-shelter annuity at increasing levels and professional education stipends for a MA in education leadership, an Education Specialist Degree and a Doctoral Degree. An annual evaluation in November was also stipulated in the contract.

Board members expressed their thanks to House, who will be leaving his interim position after helping Scoville for the first week. They also welcomed Scoville to the community and the school district.

An upcoming bond issue next May was a discussion item on the agenda at Monday’s meeting.

President Shari Buccilli reported on the latest meeting between House, the Administrators and community members on the “wish list” for upgrades to the buildings. She said “We are whittling the wish list down,” and said another meeting was planned for Friday (today) to go over the list.

House also reported that he and the RESD were working on developing a contract to install a fiber line between Clare and Farwell.

In September, The Farwell Board of Education voted to approve the low bid-estimate of $136,970 from AmComm, Inc. to build a new Farwell Schools owned fiber connection from Farwell to Clare Schools and connect to the Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District.

At the August meeting the board had asked Kevin Kickbusch to post an RFP (request for proposals) to build a new fiber line.

Kickbusch said the Charter Spectrum contract for the four fiber lines now in use for the school’s technology would expire next July and said it was likely that Spectrum would “shut us off” when the contract expires. He said a project to build a new fiber cable, if started in September, “would be hard pressed to complete by next July.”

A grant for the Forest Stewardship Program was another discussion item.

Farwell Area Schools owns three parcels of forest land: 40 acres, 39 acres and 12 acres in Surrey Township. The board gave its approval for Interim Superintendent House to apply for Forest Stewardship Program funds to complete a Stewardship Plan for the forests. The grant would help fund the forest resources for the benefit of student learning in the district, and demonstrate “sustainable working forests” that generate income for the district and expose students to the forest products industry. A FSP by a professional forester would be an effective tool for realizing this to make effective, informed strategic decisions.

Administrator comments at the meeting centered around the successful beginning of another school year.

Elementary Principal Cathy Gross reported on an attendance incentive program to increase attendance and that all elementary students were “sponsored” in the reading program which provides a book to each student for each month of the school year. She also said Tracy Laverty was working on an idea for a building-wide sports themed reading program.

High School Principal Dr. Dee Yarger reported on activities and noted that 9 & 10 had covered the new showcase in the old entry.

An enrollment update showed a total of 1,161 students in the district, but the actual fall count was scheduled for Wednesday.

Other business included the approval of bills totaling $217,275.02.

Following the regular meeting the board adjourned to a closed session for Teamster negotiations.