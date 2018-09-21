Farwell BOE selects Scoville to lead district

September 21, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Steven Scoville, elementary principal for Delton Kellogg Schools for the past 11 years and a resident of that community for 26 years, was selected at a special

meeting of the Board of Education Monday evening as Farwell’s new Superintendent, pending a contract agreement.

Scoville and Jeffrey Yorke of Millington were the two finalists for the position.

Board President Shari Buccilli said in a statement Monday evening, “Both candidates are highly respected and valued in their current positions… The site visit team is convinced that both Mr. Scoville and Mr. Yorke have the experience and preparation to succeed in the role of superintendent.”

She continued, “After considering the two interviews…the full day each of the candidates spent in Farwell, the comments we received from, the Farwell School community members; and after participating the site visits to the home districts of each of the final candidates, members of the site team are unanimous in our belief that Mr. Steven Scoville is a high-quality administrator and the best fit for Farwell Schools.”

Buccilli said that Yorke indicated Sunday afternoon that due to family considerations, he would not accept the position. “The site visit team wants to be clear that our unanimous recommendation in favor of Mr. Scoville was arrived at prior to Mr. Yorke’s notification and remains the same at this time.”

Following the board approval to hire Scoville, he was contacted by phone and notified of their decision. “That is outstanding,” Scoville said. He told board members he was planning to come to Farwell on Friday afternoon.

Board Trustee Kellee Robinson said she had contacted references in law enforcement. “He is held in the highest regard,” she said.

Board VP Holly Thrush said people are happy with the board choice. “He can bring to our district what he brought to that district.” She added that people in Delton were upset to lose him.

Board member John Gross said, “I feel we have done our due diligence as a board. The outlook is very good for the district.”

Scoville, a Western Michigan University graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education, English, Math and Science, has a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership, with an Elementary and Secondary Administration Certification in Michigan.

He and his wife have two children who are now in college.