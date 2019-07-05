Farwell BOE submits final version of bond proposal

July 5, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Superintendent Steven Scoville reported Monday that the final version of the bond request for school improvements had to be in the office of Thrun office Tuesday. He said a meeting Tuesday would finalize the bond, and that a special meeting was scheduled on July 15 to approve the preliminary qualification application.



At a special meeting Friday, June 7th, the Farwell Board of Education voted 5-1 to pursue a 2.1 mill bond renewal with a .9 mill increase for 19 years and three months in the November election.



If approved by voters the proposal will raise over $19 million to address the district’s needs.



Monday, June 3rd the board reviewed five proposals for a bond initiative after a 24.5 million bond issue failed at the polls in May. The measure that went down by only 34 votes would have garnered funds for new boilers, building renovations, new elementary classrooms, and safety improvements.



The needs of the district include: comprehensive Elementary School upgrades including playground equipment and fencing, a parking/parking entrance, demolishing the 1949 (Teachout) wing and, building six new classrooms; replacing 18 aging boilers with four new ones; mechanical and control upgrades to the buildings; roof replacement in the Elementary, Middle and High Schools; district-wide safety and security upgrades; resurfacing the HS gym floor; and replacing MS flooring.



Other needs are an improved JPAC drop off and pick up; district wide PA system upgrades; replacing windows and doors; exterior LED lighting; district-wide clock upgrades and additions; bus garage improvements; Timberland improvements; sports complex improvements and repair and resurfacing of the track, a new ticket booth, fence, well pressure tank and a new electrical shed.



The original plan to remodel the Elementary building’s East Wing, built in 1954, won’t be included in the new bond issue, although Scoville said it “would have to be addressed in the Board’s Long Range Plan.”



The new bond proposal also eliminates the new bus garage, maintenance building, Timberland work, the electrical shed, water pressure tank and new ticket booth at the athletic and would save a total of $6,901,686., more than making up the cost of the cuts.



The November proposal includes a renewal of the 2.1 mill bond with a .9 increase for 19 years and three months. Scoville called it a “solid proposal.” Scoville said, “It generates $19,300,000, only 21 percent less than the May proposal. It is 5 ½ years shorter in duration and cuts the interest by 49 percent.”



The May proposal would have cost $17.1 million in interest over the 25-year life of the bond, while the new proposal will cut the interest rate nearly in half over the bond’s term.



In another matter Scoville outlined, the board voted to implement Farwell’s new self-supporting Day Care Program. The superintendent said, “The Farwell Area Schools Board of Education approved launching the Farwell Day Care Program at the start of the 2019-2020 School Year. This program is for children 2 ½ years of age through 5th grade. The program will be housed in the Farwell Elementary and will include Before School Childcare from 6:30-8:00 a.m., After School Childcare from 3:00-6:00 p.m., and “Snowday Childcare.” This is a service that our families have indicated is a critical need in the Farwell Area. The Farwell Day Care will offer families a one-spot drop off for students from 2 ½ year olds to school age siblings. The program will be funded through tuition paid by the families.”



Scoville also reported that installation of the new fiber optic cable will be completed “three weeks” after Consumers Energy completes the power poll work of inspecting and certifying the polls. He said so far the cost is $104,870.97 of the budgeted $150,000 for the project which will connect the school system to the fiber optic cable system in Clare. Charter Spectrum had notified the district earlier that they would eliminate the connection.

In her Administrative Report Dr. Dee Yarger lauded graduate Austin Walton who has completed the five-year high school program with Mid Michigan College earning 41 college credits. “He will complete his associate degree in the fall,” she said.



Other business at the regular meeting included:



*The approval to extend the Administrator contracts for one additional year.



*An update from Athletic Director Mike on proposed updates to the Athletic Handbook including a coaches choice for three or five days for team selection; no participation for failing grades on a week to week basis; and failure of two classes eliminating play for the current and next trimester;



*Accepting the retirement of Middle School Paraprofessional Arthur Ferguson;



*Approving the Michigan High School Athletic Association membership resolution for the coming year;

A report that according to GASB84, Special Revenue accounts, such as class accounts, must now be Special Revenue Accounts in the General Fund. Funds left in the accounts from classes that have graduated and cannot be reached will be divided and rolled into current high school class accounts;

Approval of a 180 day suspension after a disciplinary hearing.

*Approval of bills totaling $538,295.40.

*A discussion on proposed bus changes was held.

*The Debt Retirement fund levy was changed from 1.9 to 2.1.

