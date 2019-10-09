Farwell Can’t Take Down Shepherd

October 9, 2019

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

Farwell hung around in its home Jack Pine Conference football game with Shepherd last week. The Eagles weren’t able to finish off enough drives however, as they fell to the Blue Jays 19-8 in a contest that was finished on Saturday, due to a weather delay Friday.



“The boys played hard, we just couldn’t score in the red-zone,” head coach Travis Waddell said. “We had four trips inside their 20-yard line and didn’t score. That was the difference in the game.”



The Bluejays led 7-0 after the first quarter and led 13-0 at the half. The Eagles were able to get a Noah Wrona rushing touchdown in the third quarter to pull with 13-8 but Shepherd was able to finish off its win with another score in the fourth.



“The whole team played hard, we just need to capitalize on our opportunities,” Waddell said. “On the season we have had 13 trips to the redzone that we have not scored on. When you are in close games like we have been, you have to score in those situations.”



Seth Hanna had a big night, getting 107 yards of rushing on offense and getting 13 tackles on defense. Tyrell Thrush had 87 yards on the ground and Jeffrey Carncross recovered a pair of fumbles.



“Hanna is one of the best players I have ever coached,” Waddell said. “He is playing through some injuries and still finds a way to lead us in tackles every week.”



Farwell (1-4 overall, 1-3 JPC) heads to Harrison (3-2, 2-2) tonight (Friday). The Hornets, who topped the Eagles 44-26 last week are coming off a 43-22 loss to Beaverton last week.

