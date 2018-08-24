Farwell celebration starts new traditions

August 24, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

According to Poppy Denton of the Farwell Labor Day committee, they have been “reinventing the annual celebration and starting some brand new traditions.”

The Farwell Labor Day Celebration is the oldest celebration in Michigan, Denton said, and this is the 112th year for the annual Village event.

The festivities begin on Saturday, September 1st with Carnival Bingo from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Clare County Senior and Community Center. In fact Carnival Bingo will be held all three days of the celebration: on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Monday, Labor Day from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Center.

Saturday evening will be the traditional USA Figure 8 Races beginning at the Farwell Fairgrounds at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the fun are $10 for adults; $5 for youngsters age 5 to 9; and free for kids ages four and under. It’s a fun evening for the whole family!

Sunday, the “Church in the Park” followed by an “Ice Cream Social” will be featured. This will be the second year for this popular event in the Farwell Village Park. It begins at 2 p.m.

On Labor Day (Monday) it will be time for the big Labor Day Parade through the Village. Sign up for the parade begins at 8 a.m. at the Little League Field. This has traditionally been one of the very largest parades in the area. This year’s theme for the parade is “Summertime Fun.”

Denton said, “We will be taking entries all morning and encourage all kinds of entries including floats, antique cars, tractors, golf carts, horses and other animals, bicycles and more.” There will be trophies for winning entries.

The Grand Marshalls for this year’s parade will be Mark and Katie Carrow and Matt and Stacie Baldwin, all from Carrow’s Supermarket in Farwell.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and travels down Main Street ending up at the Farwell Fairgrounds where there will be a Free Hot Dog Lunch, a Free Bounce House, kids’ games and a petting zoo for the youngsters this year.

The celebration is a great way to wind up the summer in Clare County.