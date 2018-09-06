Farwell festival features veterans’ ceremony, parade

September 6, 2018

By Steve Landon

Correspondent

Those looking to close out the sizzling hot summer of 2018 with one last fling probably went back home, work and school a bit disappointed. On and off heavy rains and occasional thunderstorms kept visitors and locals armed with umbrellas for most of the holiday weekend.

Summer started out on a high note, thanks in part to the booming economy that brought out vacationers and residents in droves to area lakes, campgrounds, festivals and businesses. Overall the summer of 2018 was up and down weather wise for Clare and surrounding counties with Mother Nature throwing out a mix bag that included extremely dry conditions and countless days of near record high temperatures. Rain when it came was often brief and heavy. On Tuesday August 28th fierce evening storms ripped across the area bringing heavy rain, strong damaging winds, fallen trees, downed power lines and power outages just in time for the Labor Day holiday rush. Thanks to hard working crews who stayed on the job round the clock to clean up debris and restore power fears the holiday might be a bust proved unfounded. Overall restaurants, shops and businesses in general had a fine week even with the rain.

Dodging raindrops didn’t seem to affect those looking for a year end bargain. Shoppers were plentiful and prices were more than reasonable at some of the last garage and yard sales of the season. Motivated sellers eager to get out of the weather were more than ready to deal on big ticket and small items.

The 112th Farwell Labor Day festival returned offering a variety of family fun activities. On Saturday evening the ever-popular USA Figure Eight demolition derby packed the Farwell Fairgrounds. Despite having to deal with steady evening rain and extremely muddy track conditions, driver and fan attendance was surprisingly good. In all 34 front wheel drive, 26 rear wheel drive cars fought it out in the water and slop much to the delight of fans of all ages who didn’t let a little rain get them down.

Dark threating clouds managed to only squirt out a few drops during Monday’s Annual Farwell Labor Day Parade that wrapped up another exciting summer. This year’s parade themed “Summertime Fun” featured many colorful vehicles floats and marching entries, many armed with candy to toss to wide-eyed youngsters and adults looking for one more high-octane sugar buzz.

In a special ceremony just prior to the parade American Legion Post 558 in Farwell introduced, thanked and recognized veterans of World War II and the Korean Conflict. Just prior to the start of the parade attendees joined a gathering of children in saying the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the singing of our National Anthem by Army Veteran Robert Mulrenin.

Veterans from World War II and Korea present were: Gerald Rouston WWII – U.S. Navy, Jesse Brasington WW II – U.S. Army, Henry “Chick” Eberhart WW II – U.S. Army, Russ Smith WW II – U.S. Air Army Air Corp, Don Wilkinson Korea – U.S. Navy, Dale Laverty Korea – U.S. Army,

Chuck Luce WW II- U.S. Coast Guard, Tom Bringedahl Korea – U.S. Army, Jack Albee Korea – U.S. Army, Grant Allen Korea – U.S. Army, Elton Marshall WWII – U.S. Army, Floyd Schmid WWII – U.S. Army, Bill Norris WWII – U.S. Army, George Maples WWII – U.S. Navy, Richard Madary WWII – U.S. Navy.

In addition to the opening program Post 558 provided free coffee, cookies and lemonade to visitors and guests prior to the ceremonies.

Following the parade kids, adults and parade participants were invited to the Farwell Fairgrounds to enjoy fun activities that included bounce houses, a petting zoo and hot dogs, nachos and ice cream.

At the Surrey Township Fire Department, firefighters offered demonstration of Jaws of Life cutting up a car, showed fire trucks and various tools the department uses and chatted with youngsters and visitors.

The spring and summer of 2018 was another banner year for Clare County. Among the events that kept people on the move having fun were; The Clare Irish Festival, Vintage car, tractor, motorcycle shows, festivals, Clare County Fair, Fourth of July celebrations, parade’s, Historic Old 27 Motor Tours, Horse Progress Days, Farwell Lumber Jack Festival, Harrison Street Fair, were just to name a few. From late March to early September Clare County was indeed the place to be. In eight shorts months the summer fun will begin again in fact committees are already hard at work making plans for 2019.

Summer days are slipping away, however, the fun does not have to end. Fall color tours, farm fresh produce, fishing, boating, canoeing, kayaking, hunting, ATV/UTV riding, holiday craft sales, high school sports and holiday festivals will no doubt keep visitors and locals alike going every weekend. Winter 2019 is looking pretty good for snowmobilers, skiers, hunters and ice fishing enthusiasts, so bundle up, get out and have some fun this fall and winter in Clare County.