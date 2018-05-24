Farwell gets water project grant

May 24, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

USDA Rural Development has approved a loan of $376,000.00 and a grant of $307,000.00 which will be used to finance the cost overruns of the 2017 Farwell water project.

The announcement was made Wednesday evening.

The project included refurbishments of one of the Village well houses, refurbishment of the iron removal plant, replacing some sections of four-inch water main to improve fire flows, closing a loop in the northwest portion of the village, extending the water main along Main Street to the Village limit and miscellaneous other improvements.

Rural Development investments will be used for this cost overrun on the bidding for the FY17 water project.

The Rural Development loan will be repaid over 40 years at 2.75 percent. Other funding for the extensive renovation project was $2,283,000.00.

The project, with a total cost of $2,966,000.00, will serve an area of 825 residents.