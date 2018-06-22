Farwell grad killed in I-75 work zone

June 22, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 1979 Farwell graduate and construction worker, David Snell, 57 of Bay City, died June 14 when he was hit on a

construction site of I-75 in Detroit near Warren.

Snell worked for C.A. Hull Contractors in Walled Lake as a heavy equipment operator.

A report in the Detroit News said, “A woman driving a GMC Terrain in the northbound lane around 12:30 a.m. went off the freeway … toward the right shoulder where construction workers had blocked off the lane with barrels.”

A MLive post said, “The driver collided with the front of the truck/attenuator and continued off to the right and hit two workers who were hooking a trailer up to a Ford pickup.”

The construction truck was also parked at the site of the accident. Reportedly the woman, suspected of drunk driving hit the truck, hit Snell and another worker who were hooking up a trailer to a pickup, then flipped her Terrain over. The other worker was also injured, according to the State Police.

The woman was arrested. Police said alcohol was suspected as a factor in the crash.

The crash shut down a part of the northbound lanes for about six hours.

Snell’s obituary in the Bay City Times said he is survived by his wife Rachel, two children and a granddaughter, his mother and father in law, one brother and two sisters. The family is establishing a scholarship fund in his name.

Services were held Monday in Bay City with burial there in Elm Lawn Cemetery.